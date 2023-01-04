Dua Lipa has a toned ass in a thong and a halter dress in IG Pics





Dua Lipa is celebrating 2023 with a serious style moment, and a glimpse of toned booty and sculpted long legs in a thong and halter dress.

The singer, 27, posed for a few photos in the sparkly outfit, and it all highlighted just how strong she is these days.

Dua is a big yoga and loves to do early morning HIIT workouts Everyone’s favorite it-girl, Dua Lipa, showed off some serious New Year’s inspiration with her latest Instagram fall. And if fans have to take a page out of the Duas book2023, it’s all about sequins, low backs, exposed thongs and high ponytails. Dua, 27, dropped some photos from her prom party, and the fashion moment was truly unparalleled. The singer wore a sparkly halterneck mini dress (of the Paris Hilton variety) and a pair of pink knee-high boots. She paired the look with sparkly earrings, a few bangles and a cocktail glass. The real icing on the cake, however, was the thong exhibited by Pretty placed on her perfectly toned peach. Well done, Dua! “2023 ~ Happy New Year ~ wishing you peace, love, health and happiness for this coming year x,” she wrote. subtitle the post, which was, unsurprisingly, a huge hit with her subscribers. They were quick to wish him a Happy New Year 2023. Even Paris Hilton commented, saying, “That’s hot.” Ludovic de Saint Sernin, the creator of the dress entirely made of Swavroski crystals, wrote Happy New Year to my crystallized little ILYSM mermaid! And I can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store for us and everyone! .” Of course, Dua looked super toned all over this outfit, from her arms to her legs. But the look of her sculpted booty was the star of the show. In fact, Dua has been all about strong fashion looks this year, from this iconic menswear moment… To her white bra with abs Jingle Ball set… And absolutely every look from the Future Nostalgia tour. Dua has definitely had a great year. As she flies around the world, performing at festivals, fashion shows and all the best parties, Dua also takes time for her physical health and well-being. For one thing, she’s a huge yoga fan, and her practice is quite intense, like witness this impressive pear tree : She likes to train early and often starts her day with a 15-minute sweat session, whether it’s a HIIT workout, Pilates, yoga or strength training to start the day on a high note. she declared. Refinery29 . Sora Connor, who has coached Duas for the past three years, gave women’s health the inside scoop on the Duas routine. We always work the whole body, says Sora. Sometimes it’s more centered on the core, other times on the glutes. The main objective is to work the muscles so that they become strong and toned, but the emphasis is on creating a long, lean line. This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Well, I would say mission accomplished. Everyone is looking forward to more gorgeous dresses from Dua this year. Jacqueline Tempera is an award-winning writer and journalist living in New Jersey with her many pets. She’s a business owner and dual Scorpio who loves all things astrology and reality TV. She is passionate about diversity and body representation, mental health, and the fight to end sexual assault and harassment. To learn more about Jackie, follow her on Instagram @jacktemp or visit her website at jackietempera.com.

