Tigers face first SEC road test in Arkansas | Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Missouri men’s basketball faces a tough challenge as it tries to survive its first week in the AP Top 25 poll, where the Tigers were ranked No. 20, with a matchup against No. 13 Arkansas .
The game begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and can be seen on SEC Network.
The Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) have followed a different trajectory than the Tigers (12-1, 1-0) in recent seasons. Coach Eric Musselman helped his team reach the Elite Eight in consecutive seasons, but the Razorbacks didn’t reach the Final Four in both years.
The Tigers clicked in unprecedented fashion under coach Dennis Gates, earning an impressive victory over a classified Illinois side before opening SEC play with a home win over Kentucky. Conversely, Arkansas is still looking for its first SEC victory. The Razorbacks lost 60-57 to LSU, dropping them four spots in the AP poll.
Arkansas had to replace several players from its last Elite Eight run, but did so impressively, entering the nations second recruiting class in 2022, according to 247Sports.
One recognizable name Missouri fans may remember on the Razorbacks roster is Trevon Brazile, who transferred from MU to Arkansas after impressing in a limited role for the Tigers. Brazile, who was playing well for the Razorbacks in their first games, suffered a season-ending ACL tear against UNC Greensboro.
Arkansas’ impressive freshman class has also taken a hit this season. Five-star rookie Nick Smith Jr., considered one of the NBA’s top draft prospects, is out indefinitely after playing in five games for the Razorbacks.
However, Arkansas’ talent and depth still make it a tough test for the Tigers. Arkansas’ other two five-star freshmen, 6-foot-7 guards Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black, boast considerable length in the backcourt, while Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV , leads the Razorbacks with 17.9 points per game.
So far, Missouri’s biggest struggles have come against teams capable of knocking down 3-pointers. In the Tigers’ only loss of the season, Kansas made 45.5% of its 3s. In the Tigers’ narrow wins over Wichita State and UCF, the Shockers and Knights shot 41.4% and 46.4% from deep, respectively.
Arkansas doesn’t take many 3s, attempting just 16.2 per game and averaging just 30 percent from deep this season, the 326th-best mark in the nation. However, Razorbacks present a very different challenge. They play fast and can transform teams, averaging 10.5 steals per game, the ninth highest in the nation. They also use their length well inside with 4.8 blocks per game.
LSU was able to defeat Arkansas due to their stingy defense and ability to make tough shots inside. Arkansas’ length could spell trouble for a smaller Missouri team, but if the Tigers’ guards can show the toughness and poise that helped carry them into matchups at Kentucky and Illinois, they might be able to frustrate another younger opponent.
Kobe Brown, who has played the best two games of his college career in the Missouris’ last two matchups, will need to continue his stellar form to withstand the Razorbacks’ length in the paint.
If Gates and the Tigers can come out of a tough four-game series undefeated, picking up wins over UCF and Illinois, then Kentucky and Arkansas to start conference play, Missouri has a chance. propel even further than pre-season expectations. and prove that it can win in a tough road environment.