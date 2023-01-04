Ebay re-pairs with Love Island as the series’ fashion sponsor





To become aVogue BusinessMember and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter,Click here. Last summer, reality showthe island of loveher head was turned. In a surprising move, the reality show has swapped its fast fashion sponsors which previously included Missguided and I Saw It First for second-hand platform Ebay. Now, Ebay will return as the official sponsor of the ninth series, starting January 16. The winter edition ofthe island of love will push its sustainability credentials further, says Mike Spencer, creative director ofthe island of love at Lifted Entertainment. In addition to pre-loved items from stylist Amy Bannerman, contestants will have access to a shared wardrobe of items from the Ebays Imperfects range which sells imperfect clothing from over 100 brands and pre-loved sneakers that have Passed Ebays Authenticity Guarantee, launched in July. The break between reality TV shows and fast fashion has been significant. Many of the show’s contestants become fast fashion ambassadors and Instagram influencers. The choice to forego fast fashion in favor of resale has drawn widespread praise, and Ebay says the partnership has had an impact on consumer habits in the UK. An ITV YouGov survey from August 2022, just after the end of the last series, found that 53% ofthe island of love viewers aware of the Ebay partnership had purchased something pre-liked in the past three months, more than double the amount for those who had not watched the show or were unaware of the partnership. Between May and November 2022, Ebay UK saw 1600% more searches for second-hand clothes than the previous year, and Google searches for the same phrase increased by 170%. Ebay says 24% more circular fashion businesses have joined its online marketplace since the partnership aired. After Ebay’s first referral, the formerthe island of love Contestant Tasha Ghouri became Ebay’s first pre-loved ambassador, using her newfound social media fame to post about second-hand fashion, wearing Ebay finds to red carpet events and speaking on panels for the second-hand platform, hoping to steer consumers away from fast fashion. However, her peers haven’t been so quick to drop major partnerships with fast fashion brands: Series 8 winnerClclolu Fire Action signed a 1 million contract with Oh Polly, finalistGemma Owen earned a six-figure sum from Pretty Little Thing, and Indiyah Polack became the face of Pretty Little Things’ new resale market, widely hailed as a greenwashing stunt. Ebay hopes the next series will spark a wider commitment to sustainable fashion, says Kirsty Keoghan, Ebay’s Global Managing Director of Fashion. We were very excited to continue this conversation and show the nation just how beautiful pre-loveds really can be. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: The year when fashion finally faced its social impact Can $15 million restructure Shein’s supply chain? Meet the 2022 Fashion Awards Sustainability Change Leaders

