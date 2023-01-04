13 fashion trends for spring 2023 that will be everywhere next season

January might seem like an unusual time to think about spring fashion trends, but as we all learned over the past year has actually learned to fly, and we refuse to get caught again in March.

That, and the fact that dreaming about next season’s wardrobe is the perfect way to disconnect from all the New Year’s noise new me / New Year’s resolution

Luckily for us, the fashion industry is always one step ahead and six months ahead, having held its Spring/Summer 2023 shows in September and planned our new seasonal wardrobes for us before we even got there. have thought.

Of course, a quiet Tuesday morning at the office might not see you reaching for an anthurium flower to wear on your chest (unless you’re a absolutely loyal Loewe stan) or a meter-wide clutch (although Louis Vuitton’s is undeniably tempting), but the seasonal runway shows are not lacking in inspiration. These theatrical catwalk accents may not find their way into your wardrobes, but you’d be naive to assume that the trends on show won’t heavily influence the fashion landscape wherever you buy your clothes.

So what does spring/summer 2023 have in store for us?

2022’s obsession with all things fuchsia is giving way to a softer, pastel version of pink, while black and cobalt blue are set to be the surprise shades of the season. Dropped waists and sheer fabrics will suit those looking for something a little sexy, while revolutionary florals for spring get a punchy, three-dimensional upgrade.

For those of you who can’t wait three months to treat yourself, you’ll be pleased to hear that there were strong trends to suit a winter wardrobe as more specifically, your wardrobe festive. Boudoir-inspired riqsu party outfits with high-octane sequins and cute party bags (the glitzy kind, not the 90s plastic kind filled with Haribo, blow bubbles and a slice of cake wrapped in a towel), you’d be wise to invest in these spring trends a few months in advance to really get your money’s worth.

Want to move forward? Scroll down for a first look at the 13 fashion trends that will dominate all of our spring wardrobes.

Find out more about Glamor UK’s fashion editor Charlie Teather, follow her on Instagram @charlieteather.