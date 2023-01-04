Déjà vu? Rutgers men’s basketball knocks down No. 1 Purdue in another thriller





For the second year in a row, the Rutgers men’s basketball team upset Purdue in spectacular fashion. The Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1) beat the No.1 Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1) by a score of 65-64 yesterday evening. Fifth year post guard Caleb McConnell made the first shot of the game, Rutgers traded baskets with Purdue. The Boilermakers led 11-10 how far is the junior center Clifford Omoruyi hit his fourth three-point shot of the year to give the Knights a two-point lead. With just under nine minutes left in the first half, Rutgers started a 10-0 run that lasted just under four minutes and gave the Knights a 25-18 lead. Highlighted in this race was another spectacular to soak from Omoruyi on a nice lob from the senior guard Cam Spencer . Rutgers extended their lead to nine points when the freshman guard Derek Simpson hit a disputed three-pointer at the two-minute mark. When the first-half buzzer sounded, the Knights were 10 points up. Rutgers went on a 19-6 run in the final nine minutes of the first half. senior guard Paul Mulcahy started the second half with a steal and a three-pointer for the Knights. After Mulcahy’s three-point shot, Purdue backtracked. Cheeky Caleb Furst hitting a three-pointer and a cross Zach Edey followed by a lay-up to make it 40-36. Spencer momentarily silenced the home crowd with a three, but the Boilermakers fought back and tied the game at 52-52 with 5:48 remaining. To keep Brandon Newman gave Purdue its first lead since the first half after draining a three but Mulcahy quickly answered Newman with three points. The game remained close until the end and with every basket from Rutgers, the Boilermakers were able to find an answer. With the Knights in the lead 62-61, guard Fletcher Rent hit a clutch three-point shot to give Purdue a 64-62 lead with 30 seconds left. Rutgers responded with its own clutch score. After getting a moment of space at the top of the key, Spencer sent a high arcing shot that hit nothing but net and gave the Knights a 65-64 lead with 13.3 seconds left. I swear on my life, Cam Spencer told me I was hitting him, hitting him, said Mulcahy after the game. A missed Boilermakers three-point shot and final defensive position gave Rutgers the one-point win and their second Big Ten Conference win of the season. Mulcahy led the team with 16 points and made several big buckets in the final five minutes of the game. He also led the Knights with eight rebounds and six assists. Rutgers will now return home to face Maryland this Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network as well as 88.7 WRSU-FM. What Rutgers did tonight didn’t shock the coaching staff. We sold it like, Hey, man, these guys are coming, ‘” said Purdues head coach Matt Painter praises the Knights. If we were going to war, we would stop in New Jersey and pick them up. These cats, they’re playing for real. For more updates on the Rutgers men’s basketball team, follow @TargumSports on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytargum.com/article/2023/01/deja-vu-rutgers-mens-basketball-topples-no-1-purdue-in-another-thriller The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos