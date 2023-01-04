These grooming trends will have you looking fresh in 2023

Fashion is what you wear, but style is how you wear it. Anyone can buy the right clothes and grab the same thing off the rack they saw on their favorite celebrity, but the truly stylish man knows that a quality canvas can make all the difference to the artwork. final art. That’s why it’s so important to take care of yourself over and under your clothes.

Although it may seem that the hair, beard and skin care the basics remain largely the same every year, there are definite trends that steer us men down specific paths. From the man bun of the early 2010s to the revival of Peaky Blinders dumped over the past five years, there are always trends and styles to keep in mind. Here are the top grooming trends of 2023.

Hairstyle trends 2023

A lot goes into choosing a man’s haircut, from his hair type to his face shape to his commitment to grooming. We might all want to try Thor’s long, flowing locks, but few of us have the dedication to make it happen and the time for the necessary upkeep. Here are three looks that are sure to be a hit with men in 2023.

The Princeton (or Ivy League)

The Princeton is a solid look for any man who likes understated class. It is similar to an undercut: there is a significant difference between the length on the top and the length on the sides and back. The length of the top should be 35 cm with a smooth transition to the ears and back, which should be as short as possible.

The Elvis

The Elvis-style pompadour isn’t a new hairstyle, which makes sense as the king of rock and roll rocked the look on stage in the middle of the last century. However, thanks to Austin Butler reviving the classic look in his take on the musician, he’s set to make a comeback in 2023. While the traditional pompadour is characterized by a shorter back and sides and a perfectly gorged front, look the updated 2023 version to have a little less structure and a little more wild, carefree fun.

The artistic flair

Men are coming out of their shell with their hair now that the past few years have allowed us to show who we are in new and exciting ways. More and more stylists are going to cosmetology school and focusing on straight razor work, and they’re excited to get their hands on the slick on the side of your head. While we wouldn’t recommend letting them do whatever their heart desires, seize this opportunity in 2023 to express yourself with a shaved design on the shorter sides and back of your hair to add that extra level of style.

Beard trends 2023

Nothing says manhood like growing a luscious beard for all to covet. Your masculine energy will likely make people ask your opinion on things like axes, flannel, or the best beers of the season. They may even ask you to help fix their car, just because your beard makes them think you’re the kind of man who knows about human things. Of course, just growing the old COVID beard out of lack of care or maintenance isn’t the mood for 2023. Instead, here are three beards you should be looking for during the new Year.

imperial beard

There are several different definitions of what makes up an imperial beard, but the one that will gain popularity in 2023 is a medium-length, trimmed beard and a slightly longer, more prominent mustache. Why does this beard appeal to men so much? Because it gives the wearer an aura of authority. We can’t explain it, but if a man with that beard tells you to do something in the office, you tend to assume he’s in charge and knows what he’s doing.

faded beard

One of the newest styles to appear in recent years is the faded beard. Distinguished by creating a separation between the beard and hair using a vertical fade going in both directions, the look creates top-down symmetry. Your hair and beard should be of similar length all around, while the fade should meet in the middle and mirror each other. This choice is ideal for men who want to elongate their head and fight a rounder head shape.

Salt and pepper

In 2023, many men will get rid of the fear of growing old. They no longer care to show their age. Instead, they’ll wear their grays with pride, knowing that the knowledge, experience, and wisdom that has come with the years make them elevated versions of themselves. Not to mention that women tend to think that a silver fox is, well, a fox. Sorry, beard dye companies, but your time has come and gone; the salt and pepper look is here to stay.

Skincare trends 2023

Your skin is one of the very first things people notice about you. If your body is a book and your clothes are the cover of the book, your skin is the prologue. Men have learned to kiss skin care over the past two decades, an imperative task to continue to look good. The tough skin of mid-century movie cowboys is no longer the way to go; instead, looking younger than your age, like Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and George Clooney, comes from proper skin care. Like any other science, men’s skincare evolves over time. These are the latest men’s skincare trends of 2023.

Quality over quantity

There are dozens and dozens of brands and products to choose from when looking for the best items for your skin. However, 2023 is all about quality. Clean out that shelf full of many single-use products and move on to brands that offer high-quality products that do multiple things. Just a cleanser and moisturizer is enough for most men. A new day is dawning, and your bathroom shelf and wallet will thank you.

Body care is skin care

Your skincare doesn’t stop at your collarbone. Instead, 2023 is a time to focus on your whole body. Start with a body wash made with all-natural ingredients and free of fragrance and alcohol, and continue throughout the day, reapplying sunscreen when swimming or sweating, or just after several hours. Yes, sunscreen is essential even when you are not at the beach. If you didn’t know that in 2022, treat your body better in 2023.

