Will 2023 see more flash sales, FOMO strategies?





Flash sales and scarcity are in play as brands seek to optimize inventory and profits. The first signs are already there, as the Tiffany & Co. To tease for its next limited series, adopt the classic FENDI Baguette bag. In other words, follow these email alerts carefully or you may not receive yours. That’s essentially how the scarcity principle works, and it’s not news to the Amazons of the world whose product listings often include the quantity still in stock. In a year starting with more uncertainty than the three years of the COVID pandemic, brands are likely to use artificial or real scarcity to move more merchandise into 2023. We explored this in the Product Drops: Retails New Conversion Play study, a PYMNTS and Scalefast collaboration, in which 43% of consumers say they have participated in a flash sale, a product drop or a private sale in the month preceding the survey. A Shopify blog post notes that product drops, when a company releases limited-edition products for a short period of time, have become common for sneaker and fashion brands, adding that when it first dropped, Kim Kardashians The Fendi X SKIMS collaboration brought in over $1 million in just one minute. Many of the most expensive pieces in the collections, such as Kim’s leather midi dress, sold out in seconds. The strategy could prove more useful than ever at a time when consumers are exhausted or preoccupied with non-essential spending. In such a climate, scarcity and urgency are useful tools. According to Product Drops: Retails New Conversion Play, flash sales are the most popular form, noting that buying products at a good price is particularly important to consumers when shopping through flash sales: 74% of consumers cite it as a reason to participate in the sale. Many flavors of FOMO sale Amazon has a flash sale search characteristic in addition to his Today’s trades category for deep discount items, and an even more urgent Amazon Warehouse Flash Sale page adorned with limited time offers on everything from electronics to home furnishings. E-commerce marketplaces hypebeast for menswear and sister site Hypebae for women’s fashion are known for their use of celebrity product drops and flash sales. In December, the company announced its expansion into the Latin American market. In one Press releasehe said, the Hypebeast Latin America Instagram account is supported by a dedicated team that focuses on uncovering future emerging cultural trends, as well as highly curated Latin American-specific topics, such as interviews and spotlights on local artists and fashion brands. The concept is in vogue in sectors where prices and products are perceived as perishable. In a Tuesday (January 3) blog post, travel site Thrifty Traveler said: “For months we have been sending our Thrifty Traveler Premium members amazing flight deals for a cheap trip somewhere this year. And with flights now bookable through November, we’re quadrupling with even better low-cost flights for 2023, adding that Thrifty Traveler Premium members got the first chance to take advantage of all these deals, and many are gone now. online fashion market YOOX Net-a-Porterlaunched its version of the private sale in 2022, dubbed Secret Room. Bright reportedWhile secret sales are common in luxury, brands and retailers are paying more attention to ensuring premium shopping experiences with quality services that build brand equity, even when discounted. For its part, the Yoox store will offer reserved shopping appointments and pre-assigned products to ensure that each appointment time has a solid offer, experienced luxury staff and fast checkouts. PYMNTS Data: Why Consumers Are Trying Digital Wallets A PYMNTS study, New Payments Options: Why Consumers Are Trying Digital Wallets, reveals that 52% of US consumers have tried a new payment method in 2022, and many are choosing to try digital wallets for the first time.

