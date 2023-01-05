The disappearance of photography in fashion

Photography once changed fashion, but now fashion is changing photography, threatening to make it obsolete.

Fashion campaigns once relied on sketches and drawings until photography replaced both art forms as a more realistic and faster way to create images. Now, however, computer-generated imagery (CGI) challenges both the convenience and cost-effectiveness of photography.

The fashion industry goes beyond physical reality. Retailers love DressX sell digital-only clothing. There are digital-only modeling agencies like Digital. Events like fashion week are moving to Metaverse. Even Marilyn Monroe has been revived as a virtual model to showcase the latest digital fashion from Balenciaga, Miu Miu, Balmain and other high-end brands.

If you’re familiar with the hyper-realistic 3D portrait work of artists like Sefki Ibrahimit takes little imagination to see how celebrities, models and other public figures will one day see their digital avatars participate in image capture campaigns on their behalf.

Photographers don’t have the tools to participate in this future because digital photography isn’t as digital as it seems. Photographers rely on human models, physical clothing, and real locations to create compositions, then capture the light reflected from these objects on a camera sensor.

Creating future images requires a process where photographers will hire digital models, upload digital clothing, and import digital locations to compose, accessorize, and light everything directly into one image to achieve the same result. Call it digital photography 2.0.

Digital Photography 2.0

Until more recently, the problem was that CGI wasn’t realistic enough to challenge photography. However, it is a matter of a few years before the results become indistinguishable.

More than seven sane studio, we wanted to test how close we were to the future of digital photography 2.0. Our criteria for creating a basic fashion campaign was that a) no CGI skills would be required; b) it would take less or as much time to create the images than in a conventional way; c) Lighting options would be similar to using photographic lighting.

Currently, there is no software specifically developed for this purpose. It is not possible to hire models like Digitals or clothes like DressX to use software that meets all the criteria. As a compromise, we chose set.a.light 3D with DressX garments applied afterwards to create some basic dummy fashion campaign images inspired by Mario Testinos Burberry shoot from 2016.

At first glance, these images fooled many creative directors we showed them to and also scared many other photographers who realized what it meant for their careers. On closer inspection, many eagle-eyed viewers would identify their many flaws. But this is only the beginning.

We can either fear or embrace this future. Fear will leave it in the hands of CGI artists. Embracing it means abandoning cameras to find and develop the tools that can more closely replicate the satisfaction of photography.

The benefit of this process is that, unlike traditional digital images, models in the image will move, makeup, hair, and clothing will update with the click of a button, and environments, lighting, and angles cameras will change without limits. . With advances in AI technologies, we might even see the return of a defining moment in the capture of a model that will move around the scene unpredictably.

Is it “real” photography?

Some will say the picture will never be the same as the real photograph but here are three arguments against it.

First, a work of art in photography is the image, not the process by which it was created. In digital images, there is no difference between a digital pixel created by light on a sensor and a pixel created using a computer brush. It’s the same information whether it’s digitized by shining a light on a sensor or drawing a line with a tablet stylus.

Second, traditional fashion campaigns are so airbrushed that they no longer represent what was captured with the light of a digital sensor.

Third, those who have embraced mirrorless cameras are already using digital screens and viewfinders to compose the scene. The only difference is that the model in front of the camera is a physical human as opposed to a digital file.

As an artist, I’m not looking forward to it, but as a sane artist, I urge everyone to keep their hearts and minds open to stay on top of this innovation.

About the Author: seven sane are an award-winning portrait/publicity photography duo who work internationally on commissions ranging from fashion legend Jimmy Choo to heads of state like Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard. The duo are regular contributors to The Sunday Times with an interest in future technology. In 2020, Sane Seven used a remote-controlled robot to create a social campaign for The Women in Data in the UK. In 2021, Sane Seven received Gold at the New York Photography Awards and an equal honor at the London Photography Awards in 2022.