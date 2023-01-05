H&M launches Loooptopia, an immersive Roblox experience where fans discover their digital fashion identities

Fans become fashion designers at Loooptopia, creating bespoke designs for their avatars. Courtesy of H&M

As the metaverse and social game channels become more of a part of our culture, H&M has created an immersive experience for Roblox where fans can experience their digital fashion identities. Obviously we see it with the younger generation, but it’s also in all ages, said Linda Li, head of customer activation and marketing, H&M Americas.

When we think of our target customer, it’s someone who is digitally savvy and someone who wants to build their own identity with fashion, whether in real life or across the metaverse, Li added. It just made a lot of sense for us to want to be involved with the Metaverse in some way. It’s very much in our interest and our DNA in the sense that we are a progressive, always learning, always curious fashion company. Being able to join a place like Roblox, which we know so many people explore, made perfect sense to us.

PUBLICITY< position="topx" batched="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1" data-double-progressive=""/>

Roblox lets players experiment with materials and patterns in a fun way by visiting various worlds such as Rainbooow Fields, Neon Studiooo, Fabric Fooorest, and Utopia City, where it’s easy to create their next virtual clothing and wardrobe. avatar.

In partnership with metaverse studio Dubit, H&M’s new interactive online experience also puts circular actions at the center of the fun. Aesthetics, fashion, and worlds are tied together in a really fun way, Li said. The big idea is fashion, but there’s also discoverability, customization, and sustainability, which is fantastic for us. We strongly believe in it. His heart for H&M.

As a fast fashion brand, H&M has received its fair share of criticism for making huge amounts of cheap clothes. The retailer has embraced circularity in recent years with various recycling programs.

PUBLICITY< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2" data-double-progressive=""/>

Users walk through these different worlds, Li said. We have one called Rainbow, one called Fabric Forest and basically the aesthetic is that everything is very colorful and very engaging. Utopia City looks like a city, we have Neon Studios, which is neon, and we have Fabric Forest, which looks like a forest.

Loooptopia worlds on Roblox are colorful and engaging. Courtesy of H&M

Users can collect items such as raw materials to create thousands and thousands of clothing combinations, Li added. They can show them on the catwalks and mix styles to create new outfits. They can swap styles with their friends. When it comes to sustainability, not only can they trade with their friends and then win a prize, but there is also a recycling option, which is central to Utopia City. It rewards our players. They recycle their outfits, then collect rarer items and prizes and rewards to deepen their experience in the game.

PUBLICITY< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3" data-double-progressive=""/>

The idea, I would say, is that the worlds are fun, colorful, engaging, Li said. expression, and of course, durability.

We really hope there will be more awareness of sustainability in general and how fashion and sustainability are linked in particular, Lid said. Younger generations are playing these games, so the idea of ​​exposing younger generations to sustainability and circularity is also fantastic.

H&M plans to publicize Loooptopia. We will obviously communicate quite broadly with our existing customer base and we were very open to the idea of ​​gaining a lot of curious users into Roblox itself.

PUBLICITY< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-4" data-double-progressive=""/>

The game will be updated intermittently, Li said, adding, “We don’t have an exact cadence or timeline in mind for when updates will occur. We obviously want feedback and feedback on the user experience. We should be able to change the experience and modify the experience as we go. One thing we were definitely thinking about was having the ability to invent and add to the worlds to continue delivering innovative fun experiences to our customers.

Roblox has been popular with the fashion industry. Claires, Gap, American Eagle, Forever 21, and Nike have all launched unique Roblox experiences. Luxury players are also looking for Roblox time. Ralph Lauren, Givenchy, and Gucci have also created experiences on Roblox.

The rainbow world of Loooptopia on Roblox. Courtesy of H&M

PUBLICITY< position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-5" data-double-progressive=""/>

Were really excited about the game, Li said. We were really excited to give our customers a new way to interact with H&M and our brand. Were very excited to explore new experiences for our existing customers and also [new] customers. So we were eager to launch and get customer feedback and figure out how to continue learning and growing in the metaverse.