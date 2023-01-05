HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook: CES 2023 hands-on

CNN Underscored will bring you the best of CES 2023 all week. Be sure to check out our CES 2023 coverage hub for hands-on glimpses of this year’s biggest tech straight from the show floor.

For many people, Chromebooks are inexpensive, no-frills machines for browsing the web and getting work done. But they can be more than that. New high-end Chromebooks combine the simplicity of ChromeOS with the power and looks of a high-end laptop, and HP’s new Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is one of the most compelling examples we’ve seen at this day.

Launching this spring for a price that has yet to be announced (we expect it to be in line with current high-end Chromebooks, around $500 or more), the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook uses the same sleek design language as its counterpart. Windows while adding a handful of neat touches, including smooth RGB lighting that you’d typically only find on gaming laptops. so here are some first impressions.

Product: HP Dragonfly Chromebook Pro

Release date: Spring 2023

Pricing: To be announced in the spring (premium Chromebooks typically cost $500 or more)

Why this deserves your attention: Chromebooks rarely look this good and usually don’t offer high-end features like customizable RGB lighting. If you want the simplicity of ChromeOS but in a design that really stands out, the Dragonfly is on your radar.

Mike Andronicus/CNN

Not since the 2020s Samsung Chromebook 2 has a ChromeOS laptop caught my attention like the Dragonfly Pro. HP’s latest high-end Chromebook is nearly identical to the standard Dragonfly Pro, meaning it’s sleek enough to stand out in the office, light enough to travel with, and attractive in both ceramic white and in sparkling black.

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook was great to use during my limited work time, sporting a 3.3-pound frame that was a breeze to pick up and a bright and colorful 14-inch, 2560 x 1600 display that really jumped out when I shot my favorite YouTube videos. I was immediately drawn to the laptops keyboard, which, in addition to feeling comfortably bouncy, offers customizable RGB lighting, a rarity in a Chromebook.

Mike Andronicus/CNN

You can choose from a handful of preset colors and patterns in the ChromeOS settings menu, or have it match automatically with the many colorful wallpaper options in Dragonfly Pros. Dragonfly Pro Chromebooks RGB lighting may not be as robust or vibrant as what you’ll find on a gaming laptop, but it’s still a nice touch that perfectly complements the sleek design and colorful display of the Chromebooks. laptop.

HP’s latest Chromebook is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which should give you fast daily speeds for catching up on emails, working and playing Android games. through the Google Play Store. HP promises all-day battery life (something was eager to test) as well as fast charging support that should get you 50 per cent charged in 30 minutes (same on that).

Mike Andronicus/CNN

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is just one item on HP’s impressive CES 2023 slate, which runs the gamut from affordable laptops designed with durability in mind to high-end Windows machines, including the standard Dragonfly Pro, which gives you the same sleek design but with the flexibility of Windows 11, plus the power of AMD processors and a wider range of storage and memory options.

Mike Andronicus/CNN

Core products like the HP 14-inch Laptop and the HP 15.6-inch Laptop have been updated with newer components, with the former coming in a particularly intriguing Eco Edition. According to HP, the new laptop is built with up to 25% of the product using post-consumer recycled plastics, with an additional supply from materials such as used cooking oil. It also comes in 100% sustainably sourced recyclable packaging. It’s also gorgeous in person, sporting an eye-catching Waterfall Blue colorway.

HP’s sustainability efforts also extend to its latest all-in-one desktop PC, which has a casing that the company says is made from at least 40% post-consumer recycled plastics, a stand made from 75% recycled aluminum and a fully fabricated base. from reclaimed polyester. Recycled coffee grounds are used to produce the attractive speckled finish. All in all, it’s great to see HP push such a big push toward eco-friendly products, especially when they all look so good.

Mike Andronicus/CNN

HP’s consumer PC lineup is impressive this year, not only because the company’s machines look sleek and promise excellent performance, but also because many of them are designed with planet. The Dragonfly Pro 14 looks like a serious contender for the best laptop, and its Chromebook counterpart is one of the most attractive we’ve ever seen. Factor in affordable, eco-friendly options like the HP 14-inch and 24-inch all-in-one laptops, and HP should have something for just about everyone in 2023. We can’t wait to test the HP’s new lineup as PCs start rolling in throughout the year, so stay tuned for more.