Austin Squires obtains an exemption for the opening events of the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023





David Cohen Director / Strategic Brand Engagement CINCINNATI – Former Cincinnati men’s golf star Austin Squires has gained even more recognition in his budding professional career, as he earned a bye for one of the Korn Ferry Tour’s opening events of the 2023 season . Squires will compete in the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, Jan. 15-18. The event is owned and operated by bdG Sports. The top 30 players at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour’s 26-event campaign will earn their PGA TOUR cards for the 2023-24 season. Squires turned pro in 2019. He joined the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and PGA TOUR Canada in 2020 and the Korn Ferry Tour in 2022. He recently earned a bye to every PGA TOUR Latinoamérica event 2022-23 after winning his first event qualifying at the Mission Inn Resort. in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida in November. His 269 Under-19s came in a wire-to-wire fashion and scored the best winning score at the venue in a qualifying event. He has appeared in eight PGA TOUR Canada events in 2022, achieving three cups. He posted a top-20 performance at three PGA TOUR Latinoamérica events in 2020 and made five cuts with a top-25 in eight Forme Tour tournaments in the same year. A native of Union, Kentucky, Squires attended Ryle High School and won American Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors in 2017 and was a three-time All-AAC performer (2017, 2018, 2019 ). He has twice participated in the NCAA Regional Tournament and twice qualified for the USGA United States Amateur Quarterfinals (2018, 2019). He graduated with a degree in finance with a cumulative GPA of 3.89, winning two GCAA All-American Scholar awards and AAC’s Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year award as a senior. He was also the recipient of the 2019 Jimmy Nippert Award as the university’s top male athlete who achieves great academic, athletic, and community success. The Cincinnati men’s golf team will look to capitalize on its best semester in program history when it opens at Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico, Feb. 26-28. Friday Facts. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/t0TyEGlhnf Cincinnati M-Golf (@GoBearcatsMGOLF) December 16, 2022

