Danielle Brooks bursts with color in a maxi dress and boots on Seth Meyers – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Danielle Brooks stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” last night. Dressed in bright colors, Brooks talked about ghosts and her new Broadway show called ‘The Piano Lesson’, which is currently playing at the Ethel Barrymore Theater in New York City. Wearing a rainbow-inspired outfit, the “Orange Is the New Black” actress modeled a long-sleeved Christopher John Rogers sweater dress striped in a multitude of colors. the the dress comes from Roger resort 2023 collection and it is made of soft wool knitted in intarsia.

Danielle Brooks in an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers”. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image Christopher John Rogers’ designs often serve up big doses of color with exaggerated and often oversized silhouettes. The designer prides himself on creating clothes for people of all colors and creeds, shapes and sizes, breaking the boundaries of the fashion industry as a direct result of his work. The bold style was paired with a pink Esenshel beanie and large maximalist gold earrings and chunky rings by Jacquemus. As for shoes, Brooks opted for pointed toe ankle boots in burgundy suede. The shoes featured stiletto heels, approximately 3 to 4 inches, and a sleek textured suede silhouette. A must-have shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, flashy and more.

Danielle Brooks in an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers”. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image PICTURES: Discover all the looks from Christopher John Rogers’ 010 collection.

