WEST ELM KIDS LAUNCHES NEW COLLABORATION WITH FASHION BRAND MISHA & PUFF





BROOKLYN, NY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM): the largest sustainable, digitally-driven, design-driven home retailer, today announced ‘today the launch of a new collaboration with artisanal fashion brand Misha & Puff. The Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids collection offers an assortment of textiles, accessories and furniture, ranging from $34 to $799. The 12-piece collection is available exclusively on westelm.com/mishaandpuff. Misha & Puff founder Anna Wallack collaborated with the West Elm Kids design team to create items meant to last for generations, similar to the heirloom-quality designs synonymous with the fashion house. Pieces from the Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids collections celebrate a modern color palette and embrace comfortable, neutral hues. The curated assortment evokes vintage charm and combines bright textiles with warm wicker accessories and furniture. Anna Wallack says: This collection is close to my heart, showcasing Misha & Puff’s signature prints and colors and capturing the essence of the brand. Combining vintage inspiration and contemporary flair, these are timeless pieces designed to blend in with your existing decor and unique style. Key items include the ABC Felted Wall Art ($125), Geometric Shag Rug ($399, $799), Triangle Patchwork Quilt ($119, $169, $199), and Rattan Headboard ($399 $, $449). To learn more about the collection, visit westelm.com/mishaandpuff Misha & Puff for West Elm Kids is also available in Canada: westelm.ca/shop/collaborations/misha-and-puff/ Customers are invited to join the collaboration conversation on social media with @westelmkids and @misha_and_puff. ABOUT CHILDREN WEST ELM: Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design firm dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style and purpose. West Elm Kids debuted in 2021. It showcases the brand’s quirky, modern designs and Good Design approach to a range of GREENGUARD, Fair Trade certified and 100% organic cotton products. West Elm Kids now offers over 2,000 products for babies, children and teens. West Elm is part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), the world’s largest digital, design-driven and sustainable home retailer, and participates in The Key Rewards, a free loyalty program that offers exclusive perks to members across the fleet of best-in-class brands. ABOUT MISHA & PUFF: Misha & Puff makes thoughtful knitwear to last a lifetime. Founded by stylist Anna Wallack in 2012 and inspired by New England, each collection is ethically handcrafted in Peru by a network of talented knitters and artisans using premium natural fibers and low-carbon dyes. impact delivering beloved legacies to future generations. WSM-PR

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005105/en/WEST-ELM-KIDS-LAUNCHES-NEW-COLLABORATION-WITH-FASHION-BRAND-MISHA-PUFF The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos