HIDIVE is also streaming Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2 – News





HIDIVE announced on Wednesday that it will begin airing the second season of the card fight!! Vanguard Will + Robe hosts January 13 at 6:40 PM EST. The anime will premiere on TV Aichi , Tokyo Television the official card fight!! Avant-garde Youtube channel, Amazon Prime Video , U-NEXT and d Anime Store in Japan on January 14. Crunchyroll will also air the season. idol group Strawberry Prince will perform the season two opening theme song “Accelerate.” In addition, Strawberry Prince members Rina and Satomi will voice the characters Reno Akai and Tenma Sakurai respectively. The first season of the anime premiered on Tokyo Television , TV Aichi and Osaka Television chains on July 4th. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. “Season 3” will be first in July 2023. Rytar Suzuki is the new director of the series, succeeding Ken Mori who now holds the position of general manager. Satoshi Nakamura is in charge of the scripts for the series, replacing Mori and Natsuko Takahashi . Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the character designer alongside Hiroyuki Saita and is now also chief animation director alongside Ga Young Park and Hatsuhi Yoshitake ( Hiroyuki Saita is no longer Chief Animation Director). Hiroyuki Oguri is the unit’s animation director. Osamu Masayama is the artistic advisor. Yuushi Koshida is credited for 3D CG. Hikari Komiya is credited for color adjustment. All other main staff members return from the previous anime. The new anime features 16 fighters chosen from across the country to compete in the Deluxe Tournament. There launched a new manga based on the anime titled card fight!! Avant-garde tremor of youth in Bushiroad it is Monthly bush route magazine in June 2022. The first season of card fight!! Vanguard Tracksuit premiered in Japan in April 2021, and it also debuted on the official website card fight!! Avant-garde Youtube channel with English subtitles. Funimation , Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ), Crunchyroll and Youtube streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub of the first season has debuted on the franchise it is Youtube channel in July 2021. The anime’s second season premiered in October 2021 and ended with its 13th episode in December 2021. Second Season’s English double debuted on the franchise it is Youtube channel in January 2022. Bushiroad announced during the Bushiroad TCG Strategy Presentation 2021″ live event in September 2021 that the card fight!! Vanguard Tracksuit the TV anime series would get a third and a fourth season. Thanks to RemGalleuSimp for the news tip. Source: HIDIVE

