Web3’s Best Luxury Fashion Predictions for 2023
If 2022 was the year Web3 found its footing, then 2023 is shaping up to be the year the landscape officially gains traction. Over the past 12 months, big names and big projects, including Nike x RTFKT and Tiffanys Cryptopunks, have taken the lead in the virtual space. Today, new trend cycles are already emerging, showing us what we can expect to see in a potentially explosive year for luxury and the metaverse. Daily Jing summarizes the key themes and predictions to keep on your radar for 2023.
Bridging the gap between physical and digital is key for widespread adoption
One direction that will continue is the blurring of virtual and reality. Over the past year, many have used the metaverse as a way to bridge the gap between physical and digital limitations – with phygital collections and interdimensional experiences proving a popular avenue.
For 2023, we expect more exploration to blur the lines between physical and digital, as well as more efforts to bridge the gap between the mainstream and Web3 communities, says Zagabond, founder of the NFT Azuki project. He believes the brand’s mascots will become key players in advancing this exploration.
Like virtual idols, these Web3 native spokespersons have the ability to win over mainstream audiences through brand partnerships and ambassadorial roles, paving the way for new opportunities that go beyond product marketing. traditional influence. These mascots are essential for storytelling, which is also a major trend we’ll see in 2023 and beyond, he says. Web3 technology enables brands to tell better stories; the sooner brands realize this, the stronger their communities will be.
Phygital products need rebranding and a more sustainability-focused strategy
2022 was the year phygital took over the fashion landscape, thanks to drops from Prada, Givenchy and Tommy Hilfiger. But unlocking real value was a difficult task. This year, moving away from merchandising and striving for standard luxury quality is what will take brands to new heights in their digital roadmaps.
Luxury fashion consumers are more interested than ever in the digital space. Although many remain hesitant to invest. To solve this problem, brands must find the golden ratio between creating goods that bring online identities into the physical realm while maintaining their renowned quality standard.
Gmoney, a prolific NFT collector turned designer, uses his platform, 9dcc, to meet this challenge head-on by working to redefine virtual space. The designer replaces unwanted jargon such as phygital with more elegant terms like networked products, while prioritizing high-quality clothing with one-time impactful changes that are likely to bode well for the luxury audience and encourage them to invest. in the online market.
“With Gen Z and Millennials expected to make up nearly half of the luxury fashion market in just a few short years, luxury brands are looking to create memorable experiences that not only acquire new audiences, but retain them. long-term,” Charles Hambro, co-founder and CEO of Web3 data platform GEEIQ describes. “The phygital dimension of a luxury offering bridges online and offline environments, making it more accessible to new buyers while ensuring brand sustainability.”
Sustainability efforts will also be at the heart of this conversation. The rise of phygital trends risks fueling overconsumption, so it will be interesting to see how brands respond to this with their own commitments. Labels such as Worship & Rain have already demonstrated how Web3 native companies can implement sustainable practices. The brand’s zero inventory and make-to-order strategy mitigates the risk of excess inventory and avoids wholesale waste.
Improved infrastructure will encourage seamless product authentication and reselling programs in Web3
As part of this trend, more and more brands are looking to turn to implementing technology that proves authenticity and reduces opportunities for counterfeiting. In its latest drop, the Japanese streetwear brand Ambush integrated physically safeguarded (PBT) bean chips into its assets, which powered the proprietary blockchain ownership verification technology.
“As we continue to move beyond the hype of the metaverse, this can no longer just be a gimmick. a simple branding opportunity. Improved infrastructure, verifiable products, and better authentication will likely increase the adoption curve for these products by introducing new consumers to Web3 and metaverse concepts,” continues Hambro.
The evolution of metaverses leads to higher requirements for an infrastructure that can also demonstrate its status in Web3. Not only will the evolution of blockchain technology allow consumers to easily verify their assets, but it will also open up new opportunities for resale models and secondary value.
Improved blockchain technology can help luxury retailers realize their Web3 ambitions. Just like in the offline world, provenance and rarity are attractive selling points for Web3 luxury consumers. It’s something that companies such as vintage label digital-native MNTGE have already recognized.
The brand, which has yet to officially launch, is already making waves in the industry after announcing that it will be bringing one-of-a-kind archival pieces to the metaverse via digital twins. Not only does it exploit new technological possibilities, but it innovates in a market that demonstrates promising references. In 2021, the vintage fashion market was valued at more than $96 billion in 2021, a figure that is expected to more than double by 2026.
Digital fashion marketplaces are a luxury route to a more accessible future
Immersive virtual shopping experiences took off in 2022, allowing consumers to try on outfits and unlock products through fun activities and incentives, as well as leverage brand storytelling. This year, that trend will continue, elevating the traditional e-commerce model to something more exciting, engaging and interactive.
Digital fashion marketplaces are also on the agenda for 2023. Last year, DressX and Metas Avatars Store grabbed the headlines, but this year could be when they hit the mainstream. In Roblox Metaverse Fashion Trends Report 2022 as of November, nearly three in four respondents said they would spend money on digital fashion, with more than one in four having already spent $20 to more than $100 on a single virtual item.
As the metaverse becomes more interoperable, consumers can show off their virtual purchases (on avatars and themselves) on various platforms such as Instagram, Decentraland, Sandbox, and Roblox. Digital fashion markets will satisfy the appetite for luxury online counterparts, thanks to their more affordable and accessible prices.
