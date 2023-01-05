Six reasons to get excited about fashion in 2023





How can anyone feel less optimistic about a year that begins with a veritable explosion of peas? Ten years after its first collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, Louis Vuitton has teamed up with Ms. Kusama again for the first major collection of the year, and it’s a doozy. Hundreds of LV merchandising pieces (sneakers, slides, bags, bikinis, bucket hats, coats, skirts and pants for men and women) speckled with multicolored dots, metallic dots and just about every other dot permutation imaginable, like a joyful rain of confetti on a sea of ​​logos. Unveiled on January 1 in Asia and January 6 in the rest of the world, the line raises the bar for what is quickly turning into a tired fashion trope. (Out of ideas? Collaborate!) It also serves as a good-humored opener to a year otherwise shrouded in uncertainty. Yes, we may be nervous about household spending and geopolitics and possibly even a resurgence of Covid, but take a moment to window shop at the uneven reinvention of the LV world of Ms. Kusama and you find it impossible not to smile. Better yet, it’s just a matter of dropping one out of two. The next batch of goodies featuring more of Ms. Kusamas’ signature work will arrive at the end of March, serving as a reminder that there are many interesting, entertaining and perhaps even exciting fashion developments that will shape our self-expression and our wardrobes in 2023.

What else can you expect? The Gucci Mood Change (and Other Appointments and Debuts)

The world’s style setters were shocked when Alessandro Michele, the designer who transformed Gucci from a gold-plated, python-skinned avatar of hardcore aspiration into a hodgepodge of emotion, product and identity, announced in November that he was stepping down. His departure leaves a huge void in a luxury megabrand, not to mention pop culture in general, and raises the question of what will happen next: more of the same or a dramatic about-face? Whoever lands on top will be partly responsible for resetting the mood of the industry. Speaking of highly influential new jobs: More than a year after Virgil Abloh’s death, Louis Vuitton has yet to name a new menswear designer, but it’s rumored that an appointment will be coming soon. But whether an LV or Gucci announcement will take place before the big debut of the upcoming season Daniel Lee at Burberry remains to be seen. Mr Lee is the very famous designer of Bottega Veneta who left that brand under a cloud at the end of 2021. Whether he can pull off the same turnaround for Britain’s biggest luxury house, and his own reputation, will be the test from London Fashion Week in February. Phoebe Philo is coming back most likely, definitely, probably, finally

When Phoebe Philo, aka the Greta Garbo of fashion, revealed in July 2021 that she would be returning to fashion with her own brand under her own name, there was boob grabbing and squeals from a female population. adult who had been trying to figure out what to wear since Ms. Philo left her post as creative director at Cline about five years ago.

After all, it was at Cline that Ms. Philo had become the patron saint of intelligent adult women everywhere, with her embrace of quietly complicated luxury minimalism. Now she was coming back, and on her own terms! Joy! Rapture! More information was promised last January, but that month, and the whole year, passed without news from Philo’s camp. The smart money says the Phoebe Philo brand will finally debut in 2023. Expectations are higher than Lady Gagas platform stilettos. Some major style-makers on the big and small screen

It’s impossible to ignore the fact that movies and streamers have become not just mega-watch events, but mega-fashion events as well, and costume designers are often as influential as any designer. of fashion. To that end, two premieres are almost guaranteed to leak into cupboards all over the place. The first is Daisy Jones & the Six, the Amazon Prime series based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reids slated for release March 3, right in the middle of Paris Fashion Week. The show stars Riley Keough as Stevie Nicks’ titular character, as well as various 1970s rock n roll, flower power designs courtesy of costume designer Denise Wingate, which are pretty much guaranteed to shape the fashion of the festival for the rest of the year. . Then in July comes the cinematic event that has seeped into the collections since the first screenshots leaked last year: Greta Gerwigs Barbie, with costumes by Jacqueline Durran. Expect a summer of neon pink and yellow, with the related postmodern revisionism of the classic fashion palette. More royal dress drama

On May 6, King Charles III will be officially crowned, as will Queen Consort Camilla, and while the event is meant to be less grand than Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, it will nonetheless provide a moment to reset the royal agenda after the revelations of Prince Harry and Meghan (which will continue this month with the publication of Harry’s memoir). Get ready for at least a dollop of pomp and circumstance, as well as some serious and historic imagery from the immediate royal family, including William, Prince of Wales; his wife, Catherine, and their three ever-coordinating children. Since Prince Harry and Meghan would also be invited, the style stakes will be even higher.

The fact that the fairytale ceremony takes place just days after the Met Gala, which this year honors Karl Lagerfeld and offers a different take on fashion royalty, will make it a dress week to remember. And some court intrigues

Fashion tends to loathe airing its feuds in court, but two potentially big cases will take place early this year in the Southern District of New York for everyone to hear. On January 3, opening of arguments in the Adidas vs. Thom Browne trademark infringement and unfair competition have taken place, as Adidas sues the fashion brand owned by Zegna (whose founder is also the new head of the Council of Fashion Designers of America) over whether its use of four and five stripes on his sports clothes is too close to the Adidas three-stripe logo. Given the growing synergies between the high fashion and sports worlds, the affair, which will continue for a week or two, could have major wardrobe implications. Then at the end of the month (assuming the parties don’t reach an agreement by then) comes Herms versus RothschildMason Rothschild being the artist who created the MetaBirkin NFT Series this group of blurry and colorful digital representations of Birkin that was also a commentary on consumer culture with all its potential implications for what happens when questions of fashion, creativity, artistic expression and the metaverse collide. Your avatar, or your avatar’s potential wardrobe, not to mention the relationship between fashion and that nebulous collection arena otherwise known as non-fungible tokens, may never be the same again.

