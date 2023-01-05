I designed my grandmother’s fashion sketches 80 years later

She is her own fairy godmother.

A TikToker transformed into real life disney princess in a dress designed by her grandmother almost 80 years ago.

In a now-viral clip, the Chicago-based seamstress explained that her grandmother dropped out of fashion school in the 1940s and with it all of her sketches.

Now, nearly eight decades later, content creator Julia is finally making dresses a reality.

In less than 24 hours, Julia’s dress reveal clip racked up 1.5 million views, in which she shows her grandmother’s sweet reaction to the dazzling dress.

The forward-thinking TikToker and her grandmother, who she calls her “idol,” were in constant contact during the pandemic-era shutdowns in 2020. At the time, her grandmother discovered sketches of fashion school that Julia had never seen, hoping she could pass the designs on for safety.

“She said, ‘I wish when I die someone sent them to magazines or put them up at my funeral so people would know I did this,'” Julia told the Post. I saw her later that week and saw how amazing the drawings were, I thought, ‘Why wait until she’s dead?'”

Julia said she “didn’t know much about submitting articles to magazines”, but realized she could showcase her grandmother’s creativity on social media.

“After seeing how happy she was that people liked her designs, I knew I had to put the wheels in motion to bring them to life.”

But she doesn’t just do it for her influence online. Her grandmother’s invaluable feedback inspires her to tackle tough projects.

“Her reaction always makes me feel so happy to be able to share this experience with her,” Julia said.

Julia captured her grandmother’s sweet reaction and posted it on TikTok in a viral video. TikTok / _boringbb_

Her viral video posted on Tuesday shows her grandmother’s fourth design that she created.

“This was by far my hardest project I’ve ever done,” she wrote online. “I’ll be posting more videos of this dress throughout the week, but that’s Grandma’s reaction to seeing her work come to life.”

The video shows Julia waltzing down the stairs in the shimmering gold dress, complete with a removable skirt, her own twist on the vintage design.

“Oh my God, this is beautiful,” exclaimed her grandmother. “Thank you because it’s just adorable.

“It’s so nice to see something that I drew so many years ago,” she continues.

Julia twirls around to give a good look at the brains behind the design. Then she reveals a shorter skirt below, giving Clothing a whole new style.

“It made my whole new New Year,” her grandmother clapped.

Hundreds of amazed viewers flocked to the comments section to admire the grandma’s dress and heartwarming reaction.

Her grandmother said she thought she would never see her designs again. TikTok / _boringbb_

Her grandmother thanked her for pulling the dress from the pages of her sketchbook. TikTok / _boringbb_

“Has she ever been able to wear some of her own designs? i want gma to play dress up! you did an amazing job bringing her dress to life,” one user pleaded.

“The fact that this sketch was made in the 1940s and still looks contemporary yet stylish is such a modern killer,” another clapped.

But the final product deviated from her grandmother’s original design. To avoid wasting fabric, the TikToker created a shorter skirt under her petticoat. TikTok / _boringbb_

“Yes!! Colab with grandma. This is fantastic! Someone get these two a clothing line please!” someone else wrote.

“That’s a dream dress,” exclaimed another.

In the following clips, Julia revealed more of the heartfelt moment between her and her grandmother, promising to keep the series alive while her grandmother is still “here with us”.

She even noted that her grandmother had started drawing again, so inspired by seeing her granddaughter bring her designs to life before her eyes.

Every time Julia dons one of her grandmother’s designs, she says she feels ‘so lucky’ she took the party to take them from pencil sketches to puffy dresses – but to make her smile his grandma is the best part of it all.

“I plan to continue making these while Grandma is still with us,” Julia told the Post. “She has so many designs that I don’t think I can miss any.”