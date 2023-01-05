Respect Your Elders, But Make Them Fashionable: This Nigerian Filmmaker Reveals The Heartbreaking Inspiration For His Showcase DebonairSenior Runway

Last month, Malik Afegbua held his first fashion show, a Fashion Show for Elders. With classic men and elegant old-fashioned women, the showcase broke every prescription in the fashion rule book. Afegbua’s senior models paraded in the tones of nature.

Some wore an elegantly folded gele headdress, and others wore layered clothes layered to perfection. With the look befitting of high-ranking statesmen, the models brought a range of contemporary flair and vintage nobility that is distinctly Nigerian.

The groundbreaking extravaganza of the Afegbua Runway has been widely acclaimed. For his models, revered for their majestic presentation, it was nearly impossible to convince them that their experience wasn’t real. But it wasn’t, and neither were they. The world is not real. The characters are not real. Everything is ambitious, Afegbua told ESSENCE.

The mannequins, the fashions, the set Fashion show for seniors were a figment of the artist’s imagination or, more accurately, a manifestation of his creativity brought to life through artificial intelligence.

Exploring the limits of digital art is one of Afegbua’s many creative passions, but his daily work as a filmmaker commands much of his attention. Under his production company, Slickcity Mediathe Nigerian-born director produces commercials, films and documentaries.

Currently, he is working on a Netflix docudrama about the Nigerian textile designer and global fashion icon, Nike Davies Okundaye. The biopic is slated for release this year. He also directed and co-produced seasons two and three of Made by design, Netflix documentary series highlighting African creative talent.

I caught up with the media creative on a video call from his home in Lagos. He shared his thoughts on the influence of technology on the future of art, the surreal experience of instantly going viral, and the heartbreaking inspiration behind his Fashion show for seniors.

On artificial intelligence and the future of art.

The concept of AI has come a long way since its early introduction into the cultural zeitgeist. The archetype of an artificially intelligent robot was presented for the first time to the general public in the 1939 film, “The Wizard of Oz”. The depiction of the “Iron Man”, a man-like machine devoid of a heart but personifying human traits, introduced the notion. As AI technology has evolved, so have its uses.

Afegbua’s senior fashion show barely scratches the surface of her artistic ambitions for AI. “I am a writer, just like my wife, Ese. She writes films and screenplays. And the movies we write are not the kind of things we can afford to produce. We would need a big studio, staff, all kinds of overhead. One day I will, but what I have discovered is that we can create so much using technology. »

Artists from all mediums have different views on the marriage of technology and art. Some have expressed concern about what AI means for the future of artists. Just as some say the popularization of music the videos killed the radio star, many believe that machine-generated images will kill the artist. Afegbua does not share this concern. Instead, it embraces AI as a way to enhance human creativity.

If the remarkably lifelike models featured in her virtual fashion show are any indication of what’s possible in art through AI, artist and consumers alike had better embrace the inevitable.

When the ancients broke the internet.

It only took a few minutes for Afegbua’s virtual parade to go viral on social media. The instant response took him by surprise, honestly I didn’t expect that. I was expecting maybe 20 comments and a few reposts from friends. What he got far exceeded that. My phone kept buzzing. It was reposted everywhere. The Shade Room shared it, everyone was taunting me throughout the timeline, he said.

Within an hour of posting his richly melancholy AI-generated models, Afegbuas’ DMs and emails have been inundated with interview requests from social media blogging sites, TV networks and journalists (current society included) from all over the world.

Before posting his fashion show for seniors, Afegbua had 3,000 followers on Instagram, today he has more than 35,000.

I have received these very moving messages from many people all over the world saying how much this has touched them. I received messages from old people who had lost their spouses and friends, and from young people who missed their grandparents. I’ve had people send me prayers, I’ve had thousands of thanks. Thousands,” he said.

None of us could have guessed that the dignified seniors, who sparked our collective sense of pride, were inspired by heartache. Likewise, we could not have foreseen that the virtual exhibition was the necessary catharsis for a creation in crisis.

Blown away by the warm reception, Afegbua had to sit with him for a while to take in the impact. “It was actually very overwhelming,” he said. “But, I understand now. This project was personal for me. I think people relate to that. He’s connected with a lot of people going through a lot, just like I was when I created him. So maybe it’s actually a universal thing,” Afegbua said.

Art and Catharsis: Inspiration in unlikely situations.

Afegbua speaks with her mother, Elizabeth, every day. The two have the kind of connection that seeks guidance and finds fascination in the tale of everyday monotony. With my mother, it’s deep,” he said. I’m 38 now. I think of all the conversations we had, all the lessons she shared.

One of six children, Afegbua says her siblings are also close to the family matriarch. It is a privilege she has earned. My father, before he retired, was a pilot, so he always came from one country and traveled to another. This meant that we had our mother most of the time. She was well involved with all of us,” he said.

Now a husband and father himself, Afegbua recently came face to face with one of his biggest fears.

Early last year, the bond between him and his mother was nearly severed when, after disembarking from a 12-hour flight from Nigeria to Atlanta, she suffered a debilitating stroke on the flight deck of the Hartsfield Airport. She had several strokes. It was devastating, he says.

The instantaneous and unexpected nature of the situation made the situation particularly difficult for the family to manage. Fortunately, Elizabeth’s condition began to improve. She was on life support for a while but got better all the time, Afegbua said. The Lord’s mysterious ways. We prayed every day as a family. We are all so close to our mother, each of us just as close.

The road to recovery has been difficult and continuous, but Afegbua is infinitely grateful to still have his mother. However, the experience of almost losing her, he said, changed something in him.

“I couldn’t talk to him for a long time. We couldn’t communicate because of all the complications from the stroke. So many months have passed. I thought of her in many ways in all of our happy memories, our conversations. We share everything,” he said.

“A lot of things happened in my life that I couldn’t share with her during this time. And it put me in a weird situation. Faced with an existential crisis, Afegbua turned to his art for solace. .

Creating is like therapy for me. It helps me de-stress and relax. I also use it to help me process how I feel,” he shared. What he felt in the moment was a sobering awareness of the fragile nature of life and an appreciation of old age as a blessing, not to be taken for granted.

He thought of his mother, who now depends on medical professionals and her family to meet her basic needs. He considered all adult children in his position. He thought about how society gets rid of its elderly. I feel like they (older people) are marginalized in society when they come of age or reach a place where they can no longer care for themselves or engage as before. It’s like we just put them somewhere to wait to die,” he said.

In this moment of inspiration, the artist found his muse.

I wanted to create something that would change our perception (of seniors). Black seniors, in particular, have seen so much oppression in their lives, so much repressed,” he said. “What if I could portray them as kings and queens? What if I showed their confidence and strength?

The fashion show for seniors was designed.

Afegbua gave his elders command of the scene. He carefully adorned their faces with wisdom and covered them with the finest fabrics. Standing tall and proud like the royalty they are, he put our elders in the spotlight and allowed them to shine.

Mission accomplished.