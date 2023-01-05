In January, dress like Seth Rogen





January is a difficult month. There is the Christmas comedown. A tax return to complete. Gloomy weather. Five weeks of waiting for your next paycheck. Blue Monday…the list goes on. And your style takes a hit too. December party outfits are a fleeting memory and comfort is the main concern. Who really wants to wear anything other than loungewear when you can’t afford to go out anyway? But wait. What light through this window breaks? Why it’s Seth Rogen in a comfy cardy and matching slides. The actor-potter-stoner strolled through the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios this week in the kind of set you should rely heavily on this month. Forget the costume, which came later. Look at the hues of the earth! The mix of wheat and caramel-toned Birkenstocks, rolled-up chinos and v-neck jacket proves that variations of brown can complement each other well – and require minimal mental energy to style. The key to a one-color look, and to keep it from veering into grandpa territory, is a combination of textures. Between cinema and pottery, it seems The Fabelmans The actor followed the Spring/Summer 23 show and used it as his off-duty inspiration. British designer Erdem teamed his ombré knitwear with similarly colored suit trousers, while Etro presented moss satin trousers with a matching sweater at the chest. Though he’s known for his surreal designs, JW Anderson presented a more pub-friendly iteration, styling leather shorts with a holey turtleneck. And Craig Green being Craig Green, he had a futuristic vision, showcasing a deconstructed peach top with quilted pants. Universal Works Rockwool Fleece Cardigan universalworks.co.uk £130.00 £95.00 (27% off) Rogen, however, has become much more discreet, with what appears to be a jacket. Universal works. The British workwear-inspired brand was founded in 2009 by David Keyte, and the Midlands-born designer makes pieces that are just as suitable on the farm as they are in Soho Farmhouse. Functionality is at the forefront of the brand, as shown in this wool-blend fleece which makes an ideal layer for daily commutes and lazy walks. Better yet, it’s currently on sale – take it as a sign that a little retail therapy will help you through the coming month.

