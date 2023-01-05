Brown sneakers for men to enhance your personal style

If you want to add versatility to your footwear collection, the brown sneakers for men are what you need. Whether it’s a suave navy suit or even a casual t-shirt and chinos, the different shades of brown give you different options, including camel brown, dark chocolate, mahogany, burnished brown, light tan, rust and burgundy.

Ideally, brown shoes go well with gray, navy blue, beige and faded gray. If your shoes have a lighter tone, pair them with a dark colored suit and vice versa.

How to choose brown sneakers for men?

With so many options and ranges available in brown shoes, it’s hard to find the right pair that is durable and fits your budget. However, if you keep a few things in mind, you can very well zero in on a pair that suits your taste and budget perfectly. Let’s see these aspects.

Style: This is something you need to consider when buying brown shoes. Opt for a classic, like the Nike Air Force 1 Brown for Men (Buy them for SGD 209.90 on Nike), and you never have to worry about matching your shoes to different outfits. They will always be on trend and effortlessly complement any look you wish to flaunt.

Occasion: One of the most versatile types for brown shoes is a semi-formal. Such shoes fit into any ensemble, whether you wear jeans and a t-shirt, smart casual outfits or even a suit.

Are brown shoes better than black shoes?

Although black sneakers for men are a timeless trend, brown shoes are also one of the best choices. Some would also agree that the brown shade is richer and has more variation than black. Second, these shoes can be easily dressed up and down depending on the occasion you are wearing them for.

Third, they can be paired with an array of clothing styles and are therefore a more practical choice. With so many benefits to consider, what’s not to love about brown shoes?

Here are some of the best brown sneakers for men to try

(Main image: Courtesy of Hannah Nelson/Pexels; Feature image: Courtesy of Grailify/Pexels)