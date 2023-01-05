Asos predicts the top five youth fashion trends for 2023





That’s according to research commissioned by Asos and conducted by market research agency Opinium between December 6 and December 13, 2022. It found that 69% of 2,000 respondents aged 20-29 said that they planned to spend the same or more on clothing and fashion. in 2023 as they did in 2022. This year’s most common fashion buys are expected to focus on five main trends: sheer and ethereal movie-inspired fabrics, fuchsia pink, 90s-inspired grunge, ballet outfits, and New Year’s-inspired denim. 2000. Transparent and ethereal Asos predicts that one of the main trends of 2023 will be driven by late 2022 and 2023 movie releases, especially Avatar: The Way of the Water, directed by James Cameron and released on December 16, 2022; and The little Mermaiddirected by Rob Marshall and premiered May 26, 2023. Both films feature characters wearing flowing, sheer fabrics and, according to Asos, will whet the appetite for ethereal dresses and tops in 2023. hot pink Like sheer, airy garments, the all-pink monochrome trend – popularized by Italian fashion house Valentino during its Fall/Winter 2022 show in March 2022 – will be further reinforced in 2023 with the film premiering in July 2023 . Barbiedirected by Greta Gerwig. Eye-catching pops of color will also be seen in Asos’ sneaker selection, which includes Adidas’ Samba and Gazelle styles in standard black and white as well as orange and pink as part of the transition to a lavish dressing. brightly colored dopamine. Ready for the ballet Asos predicts that ballet-inspired outfits – including ballet flats, jersey tops, sheer briefs and skirts in subtle shades of grey, nude, cream and white – will be one of the defining trends of 2023 , already spotted on the Miu Miu catwalks for Fall/Winter 2022. By tapping into the demand for comfort and functionality, ballet-inspired looks offer a more feminine alternative to traditional sportswear like sneakers and hoodies. 1990s grunge Asos’ best-selling shoes include black Dr Martens lace-up boots, platform loafers and chunky trainers, following Netflix Wednesday Television series accelerating demand for the type of heavy footwear worn by the show’s protagonist. The retailer predicts the trend will continue into 2023, with young shoppers flocking to grunge-inspired styles – such as oversized flannel shirts, leather jackets, strappy dresses and chunky platform boots – in as popular Gen Z singer and proponent of the style Olivia Rodrigo is also releasing her new album later this year. Y2K jeans Asos predicts that the resurgence of Italian denim and fashion brand Diesel will see younger shoppers buying more 2000s-inspired jeans and matching denim jackets to mirror the Canadian tuxedo outfits worn by singers Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in the 2001 American Music Awards. The trend was particularly visible during London Fashion Week in September 2022, where designers Masha Popova and Knwls sent models down the runway in frayed, bleached, stonewashed and printed denim for Spring/Summer 2023. Asos Commercial and Visual Design Director Vanessa Spence said: “Fashion remains an important part of life for most 20-somethings. What we wear has a huge impact on how we feel and it can help lift us up, feel more confident, optimistic and able to express who we are. 2023 will be a year dominated by trends in cinema, ballet and grunge. We can expect to see pure and ethereal styles, cuts inspired by grunge and 1990s fashion or ballet on fashion-loving 20-somethings.

