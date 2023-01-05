Fashion
Zero Tolerance 0230 Review: EDC Knife For Your Dress Pants Pocket
The Zero Tolerance 0230 Slip-Joint is the EDC knife to take to places you wouldn’t normally carry a knife.
A good friend of mine is part of the corporate world during the week. On weekends, you can find him wandering the woods like a caffeinated spider monkey. During the warmer months, it wades in lakes and streams. Now that the world is back to normal and he has to wear suits all week, it’s hard to adjust to life without a knife in his pocket.
Have you ever tried to snag a decent EDC folding knife on a pair of dress pants? It might as well be an anchor. Also, there’s a bit of etiquette that comes into play in this scenario office life, social mixers, speaking in large crowds – sober – without swearing; so you almost need something a little more buttoned up if you’re going to be carrying a knife with you in these situations.
Enter the Zero tolerance 0230 – a jewel designed by Ans of a slip joint knife in carbon fiber and CPM 20CV steel.
Based on the perpetual sought Monte Carloby Jens Ans, the 0230 may go back to the old days in that it’s a slip joint knife, but trust me when I tell you this thing is VIP level in terms of modernity. But what caught my eye was that the 0230 comes with a pocket clip, a recent upgrade from Zero Tolerance made on demand.
In short: The Zero Tolerance 0230 is a premium slip joint pocket knife with carbon fiber inserts and exceptional steel. Based on an iconic design, it’s a perfect blade for the dapper dresser in the urban world.
Zero Tolerance Review 0230
Specifications
- OLA: 6.2
- Blade length: 2.6
- Steel: CPM 20CV
- Blade shape: Foot of a sheep
- Grind: Flat
- Hardness: 60-61 HRC
- Lock type: Slip joint
- Carry: Ambidextrous, Tip-up, Deep Carry
- Weight: 1.8oz.
Design and features
The 0230 is the epitome of opulence: carbon fiber nose pads with an anodized blue backspacer, a stonewashed 20CV sheepsfoot blade and a deep pocket clip that allows the 0230 to disappear into your pocket without to get lost.
The entire package is less than 2 ounces and works in all environments. But it shines in an urban setting because slip joint knives meet and exceed nearly every knife law around the world.
The blade on the 0230 is controlled by a ball detent on each side of the blade, as well as a semi-open position. This keeps the knife closed until you need it, but also keeps opening and closing smooth over time and not just out of the box.
First impressions
Not only is Jens Ans an incredibly nice guy, but also a very talented knife maker. This is seen in the Zero Tolerance 0230. This is a production version of his Monte Carlo, a knife you would be hard pressed to get your hands on. If you did, you’d find it ultra-premium and ultra-chic.
That said, I had high expectations for the 0230. And it didn’t disappoint when it arrived. As someone who steered clear of slip joint knives as my primary EDC, I had no problem carrying that zero tolerance around to see what the fuss was all about. It’s nice to have something so light yet effective with you in the world.
It’s also really nice to have a pocket clip, as I hate having to fish in my already overloaded pockets for the knife. The clip also adds the option of carrying in the back pocket. A knife without a pocket clip would be very uncomfortable there.
In the field
You wouldn’t think a knife was as dressy as the 0230 could be your main EDC for all your outdoor adventures, but when this knife uses 20CV as its knife steel, it becomes just as utilitarian as any other folding knife with or without a lock. I had a lot of fun carving sticks and cutting cardboard for a project I was working on with my kids. It’s a fun knife that isn’t as suspicious as some of the knives I tend to pull out of my pocket.
That said, I did miss having a locking mechanism on the 0230, but that ended up being a learning curve that I overcame quickly. You just have to remember to keep your hand on the back of the blade when pressing down on it, otherwise it could fold up on you. If you’re stubborn, be prepared to head to the ER for a nice set of shiny new dots. The 0230 is razor sharp and wonderful.
I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how light the 0230 is. Its 1.8 ounces, and you barely feel it when you’re wearing it. When you use it, whatever you use it for, you can easily maneuver with it. Considering that and the sharpness of the blade, you could probably get a decent shave out of it. But it’s on you because it’s real real courage, Daniel Boone shit.
Globally
the Zero tolerance 0230 is an excellent all-purpose EDC folding knife that has no equal on the market today for the world traveler. I rarely consider rules and restrictions when considering the knives I carry, because let’s face it, the only places I go are in the woods or on a mountain. But for someone who likes to have a knife on them and finds themselves in another country, or even in a more upscale setting where a knife might seem imposing to others, the Zero Tolerance 0230 would be my choice for you.
Also keep in mind that although this is a production knife, the 0230 is a Jens Ans designed knife. He has a lot of great knives out there, but this one is unique and high end, and as someone who can appreciate a great knife, I’m grateful to both Zero Tolerance and Jens for the opportunity. to play with this dandy of an EDC.
