Global Women’s Luxury Footwear Market Outlook to 2029 – Featuring Adidas, Aerogroup International, ASICS, Avia and Bacca Bucci Fashion, among others – ResearchAndMarkets.com





DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Women’s Luxury Footwear Market Outlook (2022-2029)” report has been added to from ResearchAndMarkets.com offer. The women’s luxury footwear market is currently worth nearly US$30 billion in 2022 and is expected to approach a valuation of US$39 billion by 2029, growing at a steady CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2029 . Globally, there were 22.4 million HNWIs, and in 2021 their combined wealth was US$61.275 billion. With over 5.6 million HNWIs, Europe has seen the highest rate of increase in the HNWI population. As a result, people have significant purchasing power. In addition, the increase in the number of working women and the inclusion of women in the labor force in countries such as Japan, the United Kingdom and France contribute to this. In 2022, the global sales of luxury women’s shoes are mainly driven by sandals and casual flats compared to other categories (boots, heels and pumps, and casual shoes, sneakers and sports shoes) in the market. Companies cited adidas S.A.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Key Points – Luxury Women’s Footwear Market Europe is expected to remain dominant in the global women’s luxury footwear market owing to the high concentration of luxury footwear manufacturers such as JIMMY CHOO PLC, Hermes, Christian Dior, Gucci, Chanel, etc.

The sandals and flats segment is considered a key attribute of the global women’s luxury footwear market, which can be attributed to their availability in a wide variety of designs.

High consumer exposure on websites such as Amazon, Walmart, etc. with an online penetration rate of 10% helps online retail to become the most lucrative sales channel.

A growing number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) has led to an increase in the demand for custom shoes. Advances in technology such as 3D printing and advanced sensors would also push manufacturers to introduce innovative shoe designs. Key Trends in the Luxury Women’s Footwear Market The women’s footwear market contributes a high revenue share compared to that of men. Changing lifestyles, rising fashion concerns and celebrity endorsements are having a significant impact on the global footwear market. Recent trends in the luxury footwear market include: sustainable footwear, smart footwear, and athleisure trends. Various types of prints that have been very popular in the past include animal print boots, floral prints, minimalist style heels, feather heels, bright chunky sneakers, big toe sandals, etc. Competitive landscape analysis The report sheds light on some prominent players in the global women’s luxury footwear market including Kering, Burberry, Caleres, Jimmy Choo PLC and others. Market players mainly focus on product design and innovation. Maison Baum, a Germany-based luxury shoemaker, launched a pain-free high heel in the first quarter of 2019. The company uses its patented insole technology and an insole with anatomical elevations to shift the weight of wearers from the sole. For more information on this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dlolk

