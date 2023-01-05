



Joleen Mitton, a Cree woman who was born and raised in East Vancouver, says she rarely saw anyone wearing traditional regalia such as ribbon skirts growing up. But today, she says, she’s proud to see so many people wearing ribbon skirts, including herself. “It’s really special,” said Mitton, the founder of Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week. British Columbia today host Michelle Eliot. January 4, 2023 marks the first National Ribbon Skirt Day, a day when Indigenous women across the country are encouraged to wear ribbon skirts to celebrate their culture, strength and connection as women. “To me, Ribbon Skirt Day means [celebrating] our resilience, the beauty of our culture,” Mitton said. WATCH | The Indigenous Fashion Week founder shows off her dress and talks about its meaning: What the First National Ribbon Skirt Day Means to the Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week Founder Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week founder Joleen Mitton shows off her ribbon skirt and explains the significance of the day. National Ribbon Skirt Day comes from the story of Isabella Kulak, a young girl who was shamed by a staff member at her Saskatchewan elementary school for wear a ribbon skirt at an official school event in 2020. Isabella Kulak, sporting a large “S” on her shirt, poses in a ribbon skirt she made herself. (Submitted by Lana Kulak) In November 2021, Senator Mary Jane McCallum introduced a bill in Parliament to recognize National Ribbon Skirt Day. The bill was passed on December 15. McCallum said the day aims to “provide everyone in Canada with an opportunity to recognize, learn and celebrate the significance of Indigenous traditions and expressions of culture.” “Isabella’s story has brought to light the persistent injustices, racism and discrimination faced by First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada every day and the importance of the role we all must play in so that what happened never happens again to anyone in Canada,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. When Kulak returned to school after the holidays on January 4, 2021, a crowd of women wearing ribbon skirts led her to class, along with chiefs from surrounding First Nations in a show of support. That’s why January 4, 2023 has been chosen as National Ribbon Skirt Day. January 4, 2023 is the first National Ribbon Skirt Day, a day to honor Indigenous cultures, traditions and stories. (Linda LaVallee) The meaning behind the ribbon skirts varies by First Nation, Mitton said, and different colors have different meanings for different people. They are often seen as a symbol of identity, coping and survival for women, girls and people of diverse gender identities. Mitton, who was adopted by the Heiltsuk Nation, says for her, ribbon skirts are something Indigenous women can wear to express themselves. On National Ribbon Skirt Day, she wears a ribbon skirt that she made that represents who she is as an Indigenous woman in East Vancouver. Her skirt features the colors of the medicine wheel to represent balance and has the words East Van written on the ribbons. “It’s just a nice way to celebrate my culture.” Mitton learned how to make ribbon skirts from a Saskatchewan woman and is now passing those teachings on to aboriginal youth. “It makes me feel like my goal is big,” she said. “Making people wear ribbon skirts and teaching them is fair, it’s rewarding.”

