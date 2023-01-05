Fashion
Harry claims William and Kate told him to dress up in Nazi costume
The Duke of Sussex has claimed Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate told him to dress up as a Nazi in 2005.
Prince Harry, then 20, caused outrage when he was photographed wearing a soldiers’ uniform with a swastika armband for a fancy dress party.
But in his highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, he reportedly blames his older brother and sister-in-law for coming up with the idea, adding that they both howled with laughter when they saw him wearing it.
In a segment of the book obtained by Page Six, Harry reportedly wrote about the choice of outfit, saying it was a toss-up between a pilot’s uniform or a Nazi uniform.
I phoned Willy and Kate, asked them what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said, Harry says in his memoirs, according to page 6.
The Duke reportedly went on to describe coming home and trying on the outfit for them.
They both screamed, he reportedly added. Worse than the Willys leotard outfit! Much more ridiculous! Which, again, was the goal.
The Duke of Sussex recently addressed the scandalous incident during the third episode of Harry & Meghan, the six-part docuseries that aired on Netflix last month.
He described it then as probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life, adding: I was so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted was to fix things.
Spare is due to launch on January 10, but has been previewed by some outlets.
In another leaked excerpt seen by The Guardian, the Duke of Sussex allegedly claimed Prince William once physically assaulted him, over the young princes’ marriage to Meghan.
Prince Harry has alleged the confrontation took place at his London home in 2019 and left him with a visible injury to his back after the Prince of Wales grabbed his brother by the collar and tore his collar before doing so fall to the ground.
Harry further claimed that William called the American actress harsh, rude and abrasive comments which the younger brother said replicated the press narrative about his wife.
According to The Guardian newspaper, the extraordinary scene is one of many at Spare.
The newspaper said it was able to obtain a copy of the book despite tight pre-launch security around the book.
Spare is described by its editors as written with raw, unflinching honesty and a historical publication full of insight, revelation and self-examination.
Those who have already read it have hinted that it is likely to exacerbate relations with his brother and sister-in-law.
In general, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the Royal Family expects, a source told The Sunday Times. Everything is laid bare. Charles is doing better than I expected, but it’s especially hard on William, and even Kate gets some blame.
The source added: There are these minute details and a description of the fight between the brothers. Personally, I don’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.
Buckingam Palace and Kensington Palace have both been approached for comment.
