At Christmas, Tampas Hyde Park Village lost Vineyard Vines, Ella Bing Mercerie

TAMPA Two retailers in the open-air shopping mecca Hyde Park Village have closed over the Christmas holidays, one a well-known national clothing store, the other a local family-owned men’s boutique.

This sign recently appeared taped to the door of the Vineyard Vines store in Tampa’s Hyde Park Village. [ SUE CARLTON I Times ]

Vineyard Vines, which sells apparel and accessories that often bear a distinctive pink whale logo, closed on Christmas Eve, a company spokesperson confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times via email.

Shoppers hoping for post-holiday sales of Vineyard Vines shirts, sweaters and sundresses instead encountered a store emptied of merchandise even as a giant stuffed marlin still hung from the ceiling.

A spokesperson for Vineyard Vines did not respond to questions about why the store closed after more than six years in Hyde Park, but said their stores remain open in Sarasota and Orlando and online.

Inside the Vineyard Vines store in Hyde Park Village in 2017. [ Courtesy of Gabby Soriano ]

Also closed: The Ella Bing Haberdashery, which opened on Snow Circle tucked behind the Lululemon store four years ago.

Previously, in nearby SoHo, it started out as a haberdashery selling men’s clothing and accessories, but with the pandemic it pivoted to become more of a men’s gift shop with dress socks, coffee mugs, and more. coffee and the bow ties the store was known for.

The owners of The Ella Bing Mercerie recently released this note for guests. [ SUE CARLTON I Times ]

We just became more gift-based and people responded and loved it, said store owner Brent Kraus.

He said the store closed for a combination of reasons: the exhaustion of years of brick-and-mortar retail and cost. Rent got more expensive, he said, and eventually Hyde Park Village refused to extend his lease.

were going to do online, said Kraus. We had been looking for another place for a while, but Hyde Park is a great place and we didn’t feel like there was a side change for us. Still, the store could reopen in Tampa or St. Petersburg, he said.

Kraus said it doesn’t seem like Hyde Park is focused on small businesses anymore. They are sort of building their portfolio.

A spokesperson for Hyde Park Village declined to comment on the closures, but sent the Tampa Bay Times a list of new businesses slated to open there in 2023.

They include The Salty, an artisan donut shop; a champagne and cocktail bar called Bouzy; Barrys Fitness Studio; Sweetgreen fast casual restaurant; and a Gorjana jewelry store.

The center also plans to open Palihouse, a 36-suite boutique hotel that will be located above the On Swann restaurant.

