ITV chooses eBay as Fashion Partner of Love Islands for the second year in a row





After seven years of working with online fast fashion giants I Saw It First and Boohoo, Love Island has moved in 2022 to select Love Island as their exclusive fashion partner. Contestants were, for the first time in the shows’ history, only allowed access to a shared wardrobe of second-hand clothes for season eight. The change appears to have a significant impact on viewers’ clothing shopping habits over the season. eBay increased the number of searches for second-hand clothes in the UK by 16 times during the season. Additionally, the Love Island Online Markets survey of viewers found that half had a more positive impression of second-hand clothes, shoes and accessories after watching in 2022. Sellers have taken note of this trend, with eBay UK noting a 24% increase in the number of new fashion businesses signing up that offered second-hand, recycled or otherwise circular items. The hype didn’t end when the season finale concluded, contestant Tasha Ghouri became an eBay ambassador. Given that so many previous contestants signed deals with fast fashion brands after their time on the show, this was another sign of change. eBay confirmed this week that it will once again be the fashion partner of Love Islands. The ninth season of Love Island is set to start later this month, with trailers featuring new host Maya Jama airing during commercial breaks on ITV. eBay’s Global Chief Fashion Officer, Kirsty Keoghan, said: : We were so excited to return to the Love Island villa in this series to put pre-loved fashion center stage [and] to continue this conversation and show the nation just how beautiful pre-loveds really can be. As part of the partnership, fashion designer Amy Bannerman will source second-hand clothes from eBay sellers to create a wardrobe for the contestants. She will also be sourcing shoes, for the first time, authenticated brand shoes from eBay Imperfects. This is the marketplace platform for items considered new but with small defects. Some brands list ex-display items and items that left the factories but did not meet aesthetic quality standards. Participating brands include Puma, Fila, Timberland and Off White. Viewers will learn about the eBay x Love Island partnership through ads during Love Island breaks, showing how contestants choose to partner with pre-likes. eBay will also, once again, create a store in the View tab on its website and app. fast fashion addiction According to Oxfam, more than two tonnes of new clothes were bought in the UK every minute in 2019. Overconsumption of fashion in Britain has a cost in climate, raw materials and manufacturing to the import of goods. It is estimated that the global fashion sector accounts for 7-10% of annual global emissions. This trend also creates a waste problem; Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) MPs concluded in 2020 that only 1% of clothing is properly recycled at the end of its life, with the majority being sent for shoddy recycling and a significant minority being donated. Fashion spending has taken a hit during Covid-19 in the UK, as in many other markets. A decline in the size of the market 2.7% between 2018 and 2023 has been recorded, and further decline is likely with a global recession on the horizon. © Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie news articles may be copied or transmitted for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written permission.

