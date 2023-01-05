Fashionable football | Stories | Notre Dame Review

As an undergraduate business student, Thom Browne 88 had a classic Notre Dame experience. He lived in Alumni Hall, competed for the college men’s swim team, and enjoyed going to football games on fall Saturdays. After graduating, he even got that cushy consulting job that most students in Mendoza today would love.

But then as now, Browne bucked the trend. Six months into his first job, he quit his job and moved across the country to Los Angeles. A foray into acting failed, and Browne moved again, this time to New York, where he got the job that changed his life.

Last fall, everything came full circle for Browne when he returned to Notre Dame. The opportunity? The fashion designer and entrepreneurs snap photos of the annual football game, a mainstay of the Thom Browne brand since 2014.

Usually held in New York Citys Central Park, Brownes’ signature event took place last year on Oct. 26 on the South Quad in front of Rockne Memorial Gym, where Browne once trained as a competitive swimmer. This time, instead of going down to the pool, he rushed to room 205, where his latest collection was laid out on a dozen tables and student models were getting ready for their homework.

Kate Ross, a junior American studies student and one of the lucky few selected to model for the event, appreciated Brownes’ reasons for returning to campus. He wanted to give us an opportunity that he would have wanted when he was studying here, she says, and I am really grateful to him.

Sophomore Eno Nto, a design student and striker for the Irish men’s soccer team, already understood Brownes’ stature in the fashion world. A former head of the creative team at Polo Ralph Lauren, Browne launched his own label in 2001 and, among other accolades, received Designer of the Year honors from QG reviewed in 2008.

Being associated with such a big name allows students like me, who are looking to combine their degree in design with a more specific direction in fashion. . . to explore a different industry, says Nto, noting that Notre Dame’s programs emphasize industrial and graphic design. It offers us a different vision.

A large contingent of Brownes employees were on hand to coordinate the shoot and provide a window into the inner workings of the fashion world. Taylor Dellelce, sophomore in visual communication design and editor of the Notre Dame edition of the student-run fashion publication Strike Magazinefelt that their presence underscored Brownes’ commitment to the event.

Videographers, photographers, designers, PR, people who didn’t even really need to be there, says Dellelce. He just wanted to give us this exposure and this experience of seeing all of these people in all of their different careers and learning how they got there.

Inside the rock, student models were given their roles for shooter, spectator, or cheerleader and outfitted accordingly. Brownes’ team took photos of them in their outfits and sent them ahead of Wednesday’s shoot. It was like we were modeling for them and doing some work, which was pretty cool, says Nto.

I did not expect [the staff] to care about us as much as they do,” Dellelce adds. They made sure we were comfortable, having fun and knowing what they were doing. They really tried to make it a great experience for us.

Nothing made this clearer than their instructions: Relax, have a good time, you look great. They would just be playing a game after all.

It wasn’t so simple the morning of the gray vs. navy shoot two days later. During warm-ups, one of the Navy team students was learning how to catch a soccer ball. Make a triangle with your hands, another suggested.

Ross, a dancer, had a similar lack of experience in team sports. She learned on the job, drawing on the expertise of her teammates during the game.

They were telling me they were going to do this play or that play, and I just said, you’re going to have to break this down for me, she laughs. At halftime, I understood.

Sideline action: Dressed in gray dress shirts and unisex skirts over striped slacks and cardigans, the cheerleaders put on a show, waving their red, white and blue pom poms while leading the crowd through a variety of chants . (When I say Thom! you say Browne!)

It was a little weird, but in the best possible way, says cheerleader Benjamn Rascon Gracia, a young political science student. I wonder what it was like for him to hear his name chanted by a crowd.

Unfazed, Browne stood nearby, watching the game closely in one of his trademark gray suit cropped trousers despite the near-freezing temperatures. The day before the photo session, during a conversation with former QG editor Michael Hainey 86 at Washington Hall, Browne reflected on the importance of this fashion staple to her career.

I feel like the most important designers of the last hundred years give you an image in your head when you think about who they are. And that, for me, was that gray suit, he said. We all grew up with parents or people who usually wore that gray suit to work. And I wanted to take this very mundane idea and give it back to people in a way that wasn’t this. Twenty years later, I build each collection on this idea.

This spring, Browne will participate in a six-session, one-credit course, Strong Suits: The Art, Philosophy and Business of Thom Browne. His take on the gray suit will no doubt be a talking point.

Dellelce signed up. In the end, we all get dinner with Thom Browne, she says.

Brownes’ photoshoot, short course, and appearance at Washington Hall are all part of his role as artist-in-residence at the Notre Dame Institute for Advanced Study. One of the institute’s goals is to extend its academic research mission to the arts.

Kendra Lyimo, a junior art history student, approves of this commitment. It’s unique, she says of this year focusing on fashion, viewing it as art. For me, it was art in motion. It was seeing art being made.

High fashion is often reserved for the runways of Paris and Milan, far from the green quads of South Bend, Indiana, and a school shaped primarily by religion and football. On a chilly Wednesday morning on the South Quad, Thom Browne corrected those fundamentals, bringing art and style to the fore.

Jos Snchez Crdova was this fall 2022 magazine intern. A junior from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, he studies political science, journalism and French and covers sports for The Observer.