Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Announces Finalists – Sourcing Journal





Tommy Hilfiger, a division of PVH Corp., has selected the five finalists for its fourth Fashion Frontier Challenge, an annual competition that recognizes and rewards startups that promote inclusivity. Chosen from a field of 259 applicants, this year’s quintet includes Care+Wear, a New York-based healthcare apparel company that creates responsive and accessible apparel such as patient scrubs and gowns designed to make stays at the hospital more comfortable; IDA Sports, a British football boots and cleats company specifically designed for female athletes; Koalaa, a British manufacturer of flexible upper limb prostheses; Tactus, a Dutch-American producer of smart clothing that transforms music into vibrations loved by deaf people; and Moner Bondhu, a Bangladeshi organization that provides mental health counseling to garment factory workers, women and youth. “As we enter the fourth edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, we know there is still work to be done to achieve diverse representation and inclusion in fashion,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “When we come together to collaborate, we unleash an important catalyst for change, and only together can we drive this lasting impact. We are committed to using our platform to give voice to emerging talent so the industry as a whole can evolve the way we think, build and create. The finalists completed design sprints with experts from Tommy Hilfiger’s global headquarters in Amsterdam last month. Each presented their most pressing business challenge and collaborated with professionals to develop practical solutions over the course of a week. For the Feb. 9 finale, the five will pitch their business concepts to a jury of business and sustainability leaders including Tommy Hilfiger; Martijn Hagman, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe; activist and former model Halima Aden; Esther Verburg, Executive Vice President of Sustainable Business and Innovation, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe; Adrian Johnson, Media Entrepreneur and Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship at INSEAD; Katrin Ley, Managing Director, Fashion for Good; and Yvonne Bajela, investment partner and board member. A prize of 200,000 euros (approximately $212,967) will be divided between the first two winners. They will also receive a year-long mentoring opportunity with Tommy Hilfiger and experts from INSEAD business school, and a place on an INSEAD course. An additional €15,000 ($15,907) will be awarded to the finalist whom Tommy Hilfiger associates will vote as their “audience favourite.” Dutch company Lalaland.ai and Rwandan brand UZURI K&Y won last year’s challenge. Lalaland.ai’s platform uses artificial intelligence to create ethnically diverse and different-sized virtual models for use by e-commerce businesses. UZURI K&Y produces eco-friendly shoes from recycled car tires collected in sub-Saharan Africa. “Supporting and working with the communities that drive positive change and innovation within the fashion industry remains one of our top priorities,” Hagman said. “Leading change is part of our brand DNA. With each new edition, the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge reaffirms our commitment to amplifying the work of incredible entrepreneurs who can play a vital role in our journey towards creating a better fashion industry.

