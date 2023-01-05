fashionable sequin dresses for women

A style tip that every party animal can follow all year round, regardless of size or shape: wear more texture. And one sequin dress is something I would put on top to match the vibe of a party girl.

A short sequin dress for an event or even a sequin jacket on a night out with friends can make you stand out like no other outfit.

If Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Aniston and models like Gigi Hadid believe in this dressing ritual, so can you.

Let’s get you some glitter too then!

Our picks for the best sequin dresses

1. Short dress with sequins



Sequins are diamond-shaped objects sewn into a dress or other garment. Sequin dresses were worn to show earlier status and wealth. But today, these dresses can make a style statement and make you feel confident and beautiful without any extra accessories.

A short sequin dress is just apt for clubbing or parties. The sequin work on the dress will instantly make you stylish. This dress can also be worn for brunch or casual get-togethers with friends and family.

style advice

This dress can be paired with high heels. It makes the look of the dress even better. Remember to leave your hair open as it will go well with the dress.

Get it here

2. Sequin Strapless Dress



A strapless sequin dress is often worn by celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma. It is a perfect red carpet look and can be worn at formal parties and is also great for an after party look. Colors like brown, blue, and silver are good choices for this type of dress.

Plus, it’s also a great formal option. Its strapless look makes it easy to wear but at the same time gives a sexy look.

style advice

Wearing it with long earrings and a choker is not necessary. If you want to wear it, you can try a bracelet. And pair it with stilettos which will be a great addition. Don’t be overwhelmed trying on such dresses. One will definitely be considered a style guru after wearing such dresses.

Get it here

3. Sequin Bodycon Dress



A fitted sequin tight dress can give you a gorgeous party look in summer and even winter. It can be paired with denim jacket and earrings to make it more cool. These are comfortable sequin dresses where you can dance and party.

Black and white are the classic choices, but one can also opt for jewel tones to make it more summery.

style advice

It can be worn daily in the office or when going out with friends. You must pair it with a plain t-shirt. It will lessen the shimmer and work well in the office and in everyday life. Try a low ponytail and a pair of studs with the dress.

Get it here

4. V-Neck Sequin Dress



A V-neck sequin dress is a casual western outfit and can be worn for a night out or a birthday party. It will also be perfect for a wedding reception. Don’t hesitate to try it out and make a style statement. the sequin dress is eye-catching and bodily and should be complemented with discreet accessories.

style advice

Make sure you don’t have more than two complementary shades for accessories. Try solid colors because the dress already has highlights. In addition, it is preferable to have jewelry with simple patterns. Avoid heavy jewelry, opt for delicate earrings or a thin chain with the dress.

Get it here

5. Gold Sequin Dress



You can’t go wrong with a gold sequin dress. It is also an absolute favorite among celebrities. Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and others like Sonam Kapoor wore gold sequin dresses on the red carpet and also for events. Feel free to look bold with such dresses and inspire many others to try them on. This bling dress can also be worn for casual occasions.

style advice

Accessories are best left out when it comes to gold sequin dressare. The dress itself is enough to make you shine.

Get it here

6. Less shimmer, more style



A sequin dress doesn’t mean the whole dress has to be filled with bling. A casual dress with a little sequin can also work wonders for you! A dress like this can be worn in the office on casual days and is perfect for a party or a day out with friends. Moreover, it can also be worn for formal occasions. With this dress, accessorizing is key.

These dresses would also be suitable for a one day party. It could also be worn for lunch or a date. Add accessories that suit the occasion.

style advice

Try a fancy earring to complete the look. A good bun can add to the outfit. Wear a clutch that matches the outfit.

Get it here

7. Silver Sequin Dress



Money sequin dressThey are a staple of the female wardrobe. Alia Bhatt also wore this dress in her film “Student of The Year”.

However, it can be worn at parties or for casual get-togethers and can be paired with other fabrics for office wear. You can also pair it with a stylish jacket or coat. A silver sequin dress is one of the most common dresses worn by celebrities.

style advice

For makeup, go for a neutral look as the dress is the star of the look. Keep the lipstick color neutral and add some gloss to it. Add bronze to the face for an absolutely stunning look. Avoid too much jewelry as it kills the look. Maybe wear stud earrings and a ring to look amazing.

Get it here

8. Halter Neck Sequin Dress



neck holder sequin dresses can make you look classy and sexy at the same time. The neckline just adds glamor to the dress. This sequin dress is eye-catching and the shape of the dress is just fabulous. This dress requires no choker and you just have to wear it in style. It can also be worn for afters, receptions or formal office parties. Since it doesn’t have so much bling, it will be perfect for any occasion.

style advice

Just add a good bracelet and a good pair of high heels with this kind of sequin dress. Avoid flashy accessories; go for simpler designs and let the dress stand out.

Get it here

9. One Shoulder Sequin Dress



Actors like Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt have been seen in similar dresses for movie promotions and parties. It is comfortable and its design gives a unique and elegant look to the wearer. It is just apt to impress someone with your outfit. the sequin dress can be worn for parties, clubs and night out.

It can be worn short or in a long dress depending on your mood.

This dress can also be paired with a simple top to make it an everyday outfit. It can be made more fashionable with a stylish jacket or coat. It can also be worn at wedding receptions.

style advice

One can have a low ponytail with a long earring to accentuate the look. Stiletto heels are a must with this outfit.

Get it here

10. Feather Sequin Dress



Now it’s a dress that actresses like Jacqueline Fernandes, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif have worn with elegance and style. This sequin dress can be long or short. The feather design on the dress is enough to make one look amazing. However, the sequin on the dress highlights the whole dress. It’s a perfect look for a date, a night out, or even a casual night out with friends.

style advice

Wear a small clutch and add an earring to complete the look. It is also a beautiful dress to wear for the holidays. These dresses will go well with gladiator sandals for a casual look.

Get it here

Sequin dresses: perfect for all occasions

a sequin dress is perfect for parties, clubs and even receptions. You don’t need to accessorize a lot when it comes to sequin dressare. In addition, sequin dressThey can be worn daily by combining them with other fabrics and simpler tops.

A sequin dress will make any occasion memorable when you’re shimmering from head to toe. So if you’re busy with weddings until the end of the year or just partying, be sure to have a sequin dress at the top of your shopping list. If you opt for sequin dresses, a short dress or a feather sequin dress – you will stand out!

So check out these sequin dresses and tell us which one you liked the most.

