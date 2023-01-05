Beyond Blah Blah Blah: Fashions’ sustainability priorities for 2023

Over the past 12 months, the fashion industry’s slow progress on sustainability has drawn increasing scrutiny.

Regulators called on major brands to greenwash, rising inflation added pressure on garment workers whose livelihoods were already precarious, and increasingly extreme weather conditions underscored the urgent need for action to meet global ambitions to curb climate change.

Our industry, and almost every other industry, is unable to meet these goals, said Amina Razvi, chief executive of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC).

As 2023 approaches, the industry is under increasing pressure to move beyond buzzing marketing commitments, with regulatory action set to drive the agenda this year. But at the same time, brands are facing economic headwinds that threaten to derail progress even as the window of opportunity to avert catastrophic climate change narrows.

With 2023, we were entering deep into the decade of [delivery and] need to deliver results, said Elisa Niemtzow, vice president, consumer sectors and global membership at consultancy Business for Social Responsibility.

Rules, rules, rules

Until recently, fashion sustainability efforts were almost entirely voluntary and unregulated. This is changing rapidly, with policy makers focusing on the industry’s impact on manufacturing, marketing claims and waste generation.

The regulatory dynamic is only accelerating. EU legislative proposals to back up green claims and reduce microplastic pollution, originally due late last year, are expected to be released in the first quarter of 2023 as part of a larger EU initiative. aimed at reducing the environmental impact of industry and improving working conditions in its supply chains by the end of the decade.

Across the Atlantic, the New York State Senate reopens this month with fashion-focused bills to consider, including mandatory chain stewardship disclosures supply and better labor protection for models and creatives. A ban on toxic chemicals forever is expected to come into force at the end of this year.

At the federal level, the Federal Trade Commission has opened the door to updating its green guides for environmental marketing claims, while the FABRIC Act, which builds on existing laws protecting garment workers in California, hopes to gain support from lawmakers across the political divide.

Beyond greenwashing or new greenhushing?

The way brands talk about efforts to operate more sustainably is set to be overhauled this year, as the fallout from the ongoing greenwashing crackdown reverberates across the industry.

Regulators and consumers last year shut down weak eco-marketing claims, warning big brands they face reputational, legal and financial risks if they can’t substantiate claims that they operate in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

This year should bring more clarity and consensus from regulators on how brands should measure their environmental impact and make credible sustainability claims, as well as greater industry pressure to improve sustainability. quality of the underlying data.

Brand claims need to be grounded in reality, not just a marketing ploy, said Ayesha Barenblat, founder and CEO of ethical fashion advocacy group Remake.

But there’s also a risk that scrutiny of eco-claims will cause brands to shut up about their sustainability efforts, a process known as greenhushing, potentially undoing years of efforts to establish a greener industry. transparent and accountable.

Greenhushing is a way to look back on all the progress we’ve made, said Whitney McGuire, co-founder of intersectional climate advocacy group Sustainable Brooklyn.

Circularity, growth and difficult questions

After years of pilot programs and capsule collections, 2023 is an important year for brands to start delivering on their circularity commitments and seriously tackling fashion waste.

New textile-to-textile recycling plants are growing, with interest in the space supported by incoming regulations in Europe. But substantial investment is still needed to build the infrastructure and revise design processes to make recyclable fashion a reality in significant volumes.

Were moving from a technical challenge to a logistical supply chain challenge, said Laura Balmond, fashion manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation

There’s been some really fantastic energy and pockets of innovation and commitment [to circularity]but how do you take that and make it your current business model?

The aim is also to go beyond recycling solutions, as brands face increasing pressure to tackle overproduction itself. Degrowth, a vague but increasingly popular buzzword that highlights the tension between brands’ consumption-oriented business models and sustainability goals, has evolved from a radical anti-capitalist concept to a regular feature of mainstream debates that are expected to shape the future of the industry.

There’s all this conversation and buzz around alternative growth models, degrowth and overconsumption, which we’ve been talking about in the industry for some time, Niemtzow said, but I think the new twist on this is [realising] there could be a gap between our business strategy and our environmental goals.

Fragile supply chains

While regulatory measures add momentum to sustainability efforts heading into 2023, the bleak economic outlook is a headwind that threatens both brands’ investments in environmental improvements and wage security. and the personal safety of the predominantly female garment workforce.

Labor rights advocates are already sounding the alarm over the increased risk of gender-based violence and harassment of workers at the hands of (usually male) managers, warning that pressure to cut labor costs and meeting fast-turnaround production targets could lead to longer hours, increased verbal and physical abuse, and more precarious employment contracts, with pregnant workers particularly at risk of being fired.

It’s a pressure cooker situation in the factories, said Thulsi Narayanasamy, international advocacy director at the Worker Rights Consortium. Essentially, this means that levels of abuse against women are increasing, and brands are simply not taking responsibility for the direct link between their buying practices and the experiences of women in factories.

In addition to the current economic downturn, fashion supply chains face broader and lasting challenges in the form of climate change. Extreme weather events continue to threaten raw material production and destabilize downstream supply chain operations, forcing brands to take risk mitigation seriously and build more resilient supply chains over the coming year.

All those social sustainability topics that maybe weren’t [considered] Essentials before now become business-critical issues, Niemtzow said. That means companies need to raise the bar by making sure they have their solid foundations in play, on human rights due diligence, on scenario planning.