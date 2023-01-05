Fashion
Kindly Myers leaves almost nothing to the imagination in the Barely There dress
Model Sincerely Myers leaves almost nothing to the imagination in his latest shots on social networks!
The former soldier and popular model took to Instagram to share three stunning snaps of her latest dress, which featured silver fabric wrapped around her body. Some fans said there was so little substance to her outfit that you could barely call it a dress!
Kindly Myers leaves almost nothing to the imagination in a piece of fabric that’s barely a dress!
In another recent instagram post, the Army National Reserve veteran leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she took a mirror selfie in a dress made up of shimmering gray pearls. The fabric wrapped around her body, covering the left side of her chest but leaving a very bold display on the right. She didn’t share any photos of the back of her dress, but fans felt it looked like the kind of dress that just begs for a wardrobe malfunction to happen anytime!
Please wear her mostly straight blonde hair for her New Years party, letting it fall in loose waves at the ends. She accessorized the look with a silver strap watch on one arm as she parted her glossy pink lips for the shot. She added a cateye look to her signature long lashes and added a bit of eyeshadow to help pull off her latest look.
Kindly is ready to party in this stunning dress!
The Playboy Playmate tagged W Nashville as the location of the snaps, so it looks like she was back in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, to watch the ball drop. In the caption, she wrote, This custom dress by @dxaatcheonii was everything. I felt like royalty last night at @wnashvillesuch a great [email protected]
Her celebrity friends couldn’t help but rave about her sultry snaps, either. Fellow Playboy Playmate Kourtney Reppert commented, Perfect! alongside four heart-eye emojis. Model Chloe Khan wrote This omggg dress alongside five diamond emojis before adding Happy New Years beautiful along with several other celebratory emojis.
Fans can’t stop drooling after watching Kindlys Sparkling Ensemble!
Fans had nothing but love for the latest sultry snaps of popular OnlyFans models. These dresses are always on point, one fan commented, referencing her love of see-through dresses. This is her picture, added another follower. You are royalty to me, honey. Your custom dress is divine, complimenting your exquisite figure and impressive beauty, another fan chimed in while another follower called it a smoke show.
Appropriate caption since you are the queen. Happy new year baby! another fan chimed in. Undeniably gorgeous, gorgeous as well as incredibly sexy, another follower gushed. You still look like royalty dear, another fan shared. Happy New Year goodness and that dress on you looks just beautiful on you, another follower commented. This dress is not a dress! But you bring it! another fan exclaimed as fans flooded his post with happy new year comments!
Kindly Myers followed up her sultry snaps with a video!
If the photos weren’t enough, please also share a video of her spectacular sparkling dress to the tune of Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now). The video includes a few shots of her posing with her in her apartment and taking her out for a night out.
In the caption, Kindly wrote, 2023 entered the chat. Dress by @dxaatcheonii. Her famous friends couldn’t get enough of the dress. Model Andrea Kuoni wrote, Lordyyyyy while Joe Exotic dropped a single fire emoji on his video. Kayla Moody also dropped four fire emojis in the comments to her video.
2022 was your sexiest year 2023??? asked a fan. Wow, sweet, you were most definitely the center of attention dressed as celestial as this. You look incredibly sexy and this outfit showcases your beauty and sexy body so well. Happy New Year to you, added another follower. Whheeeewwww girl someone stole parts of your dress, teased a third fan.
Interested in more Kindly Myers content? In another recent Instagram post, the former soldier and popular model closed out 2022 with two stunning posts. In the first post, she put on a busty display in a hot pink bikini. In the second post, she showed off a preview of her custom Playboy bunny outfit! Fans can check out both sultry snaps by clicking here!
Sources
2/ https://theblast.com/400098/kindly-myers-leaves-almost-nothing-to-the-imagination-in-barely-there-dress/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
