Eight years ago, State & Freedom was selling dress shirts out of the trunk of a car. Now he outfits more than 60% of the NHL, including almost all of James van Riemsdyks’ Flyers teammates.

State & Libertys founder Lee Moffie grew up on the same hockey circuit as van Riemsdyk. With Moffie playing in Connecticut and van Riemsdyk playing in New Jersey, the two knew each other growing up. Eventually, they both signed with the same agency and became friends.

As van Riemsdyk’s NHL career took off, young Moffie played four years at the University of Michigan before trying to establish a professional career. As Moffie bounced between the AHL and ECHL and van Riemsdyk moved from the Flyers to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the two stayed in touch.

In 2014, Moffie recorded more than just a hockey update. He had an idea he wanted to share. Inspired by his experiences trying to find costumes for away games, Moffie wanted to create dress clothes that were better suited to athletes. He always struggled to find suits that fit in stores and was frustrated at having to take them to a tailor. Worse still, he and some of his teammates were accidentally destroying combinations that didn’t fit.

Two main things that come to mind are guys blowing right through the seat of their pants on road trips, like, all the time, Moffie said. And then one thing that I didn’t even know was that a lot of finance guys who wear a dress shirt to an office blow straight into the elbows of their dress shirts.

Inspired by Lululemon and Hugo Boss, Moffie found a way to create a more comfortable, better-fitting shirt. Van Riemsdyk was intrigued. He, too, knew the horror stories that came with ill-fitting costumes. So many other athletes had issues with dress shirts (regular shirts were too narrow in the shoulders, wider shirts were too boxy in the waist) and tighter styles of dress pants.

Luckily for Moffie, her idea came at the perfect stage in van Riemsdyks’ life. In his sixth season in the NHL and his third season as a Maple Leaf, van Riemsdyk was beginning to invest in companies and brands. Spurred on by some of his fashionable Maple Leafs teammates like Joffrey Lupul and Dion Phaneuf, van Riemsdyk found that his fashion sense was also beginning to evolve.

I went with maybe two or three suits, said van Riemsdyk, now 33. When I left Toronto…between all the new ones from now on, all the different colors I have from here, I’m probably maybe 50. So [Ive] really great in it.

Van Riemsdyk wasn’t just sold on the product. He also thought Moffie would be a good person to support as he trusted her work ethic. Moffie agreed with him.

In the early years, Moffie packed her dress shirts and drove to hotels where hockey teams were staying. He contacted players he knew asking for a connection (van Riemsdyk remembers those calls), then he worked out of the lobby. Since being based in Detroit, he often visited Red Wings facilities.

It was just a really fun and crazy time, Moffie said.

Moffie estimates he sold tens of thousands of shirts in his trunk before he found a display case.

Meanwhile, van Riemsdyk has quietly become one of State & Libertys biggest assets. As an investor, he supported the company financially, but he did more than donate money, he spread the word. He wore his costumes and encouraged others to do the same. And people listened.

Every time he’s on a team, that team becomes one of the best teams in State & Liberty, if you will, Moffie said.

Moffie had other friends, like the Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkins, as well as players he doesn’t even know very well, like recently retired Ryan Getzlaf, promote the brand, helping it reach the point where every team has someone wearing State & Liberty apparel. . However, Moffie and her business partner, Steven Fisher, knew they had to appeal to more than just hockey players.

Word of mouth along with publicity for the Athletic Cup helped State & Liberty expand into the NFL, MLB, and MLS, with the NBA slowly following. But they had to go beyond the sporting world. They got a boost from an unexpected place in the pandemic. As everyone was working from home, people began to focus on comfort, and when they returned to the office, they didn’t want to let go.

Comfort is State & Liberty’s #1 goal. The company prioritizes it to the point that it often limited the options it was able to offer because it’s so picky about fabric quality, Moffie said.

Slowly and intentionally, State & Liberty expanded its offerings. It branched out from dress shirts to polo shirts to pants and suits. Now its offering tuxedos. It also went beyond basic blues, blacks and whites with a range of colors and patterns. There’s enough choice now that teammates don’t have to worry about showing up in the same thing, van Riemsdyk said.

State & Liberty’s push for color reflects a trend in the sports world as athletes have begun to focus on their personal brands. Match day outfits are posted on personal and team social media accounts and draft suits are custom made well in advance of the day itself.

The NHL has long lagged behind the sports fashion movement, but it is gaining ground. Stars young and old, like Torontonians Auston Matthews and Boston’s David Pastrk defied the norm of basic black and blue suits, introducing streetwear colors, patterns and styles.

[Now] you notice cool stuff that people are going to try to wear and push the envelope a bit,” van Riemsdyk said. So it’s fun to see. I think it’s good for sports. It draws attention to the game. It’s meant to be entertainment; it’s supposed to be fun, so I think it’s fun when guys can show some personality.

It helps that one of the leagues favorite outfitters makes it easy by presenting options and making them comfortable to wear. Joel Farabee, one of van Riemsdyks’ younger teammates, raved about how the dress pants look like sweats.

Van Riemsdyk, who has 15 points in 18 games this season, is by far the most adventurous Flyer, despite pushing his teammates further into the fashion world. He helps by offering a JVR discount to other Flyers and friends. He also put State & Liberty suits on the board as an incentive before a game a year and ended up outfitting the entire team in black suits with a Flyers football-style patch for the 2019 Stadium Series game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Once State & Liberty started offering orange, van Riemsdyk ordered an orange suit to recognize the Flyers’ primary color. And it only gets more adventurous. After initially sticking to shades of blue, van Riemsdyk now wears brown, orange and green velvet.

State & Liberty has decided to venture into tuxedos and velvet. As soon as van Riemsdyk saw that there was green, he thought it had my name written on it.

On opening night, van Riemsdyk entered the season in style, wearing his most daring outfit, a green velvet tuxedo with a black shirt and black Gucci tie. The outfit he wore with pride is a sign of how far his fashion sense and State & Liberty offerings have come. Van Riemsdyk no longer spins two suits, and Moffie offers an array of outfits through gleaming window displays rather than selling white shirts out of the trunk of her car.