Fashion
Cleaners fail to find late mother’s wedding dress after daughter’s call
A KILWINNING woman and her family have been devastated after the wedding dress they hoped their mother would be buried in went missing.
Linda Galloway, 61, sadly passed away last week after suffering from bowel cancer while trying to collect her dream dress from Wedding Dress Cleaning Scotland.
She had donated the dress to the Cumbernauld boutique in 2019 but her family claimed it was never returned.
The business was then taken over by new owners in 2020 and is now based in Motherwell, but bosses claimed they never got the dress from the original owner.
Her family, including her daughter Yvonne Benson, had hoped Linda would take her last trip in her wedding dress so she could look beautiful after her cruel and long battle with cancer took that away from her.
However, they fear they will never see the stunning Stella York dress again.
They hope the original owner will come forward and tell them about the dress.
Linda’s niece, Stephanie Burke, told our sister newspaper, the Glasgow Times, that finding the dress before the funeral would end the family.
She said: We are so disappointed, angry and really hurt to be honest.
The family wanted Linda to take her last trip in the dress because she felt beautiful in it, cancer took that away from her towards the end.
We have appealed to see if anyone recognizes it, maybe it was lost or sold by accident and someone could return it.
We’re afraid we won’t get it back, but we don’t want to give up, we’ll keep fighting.
Does anyone know what happened to the dress, we just want it back so the family understands what happened.
Linda married her partner of over 40 years, Robert Galloway, at the Savoy Park Hotel in Ayr in June 2019.
She had sent the dress back for cleaning around November 2019 and was promised it would be returned in January 2020.
Lockdown then hit and soon after Linda fell ill, and the family’s priority was her recovery.
She was later diagnosed with terminal cancer in January last year and sadly passed away on December 30.
Now the family wants to reunite Linda for the last time with her stunning designer dress which is a size 12 to 14 with original alterations.
Charities and well-wishers have since offered to buy a new dress for Linda to rest, but her loved ones are determined to find her original Stella York garment.
The new owners of Wedding Dress Cleaning Scotland also apologized and generously offered to donate to a charity chosen by the family.
His daughter Yvonne, 41, said: People have been so kind to try to help us, but we don’t want a replacement. I want my mother’s dress.
The store where she bought it even offered to get us a similar one, but it’s just not the same.
I don’t want to do a GoFundMe or anything, it’s not about money, it’s about giving my mom back what was hers.
She felt and looked so beautiful in it, so that means everything to us.
She gave it to the cleaners and expected to get it back, hopefully we can still.
Wedding Dress Cleaning Scotland said: It is with regret that the wedding dress sent to Wedding Dress Cleaning Scotland in 2019 is not on our premises.
We acquired Wedding Dress Cleaning Scotland in November 2020 and sadly the dress was sent to the previous owners in 2019 to their shop.
The family asked us for help locating this item on January 3, 2023 and we are extremely sorry that we never received this dress.
The dress was cleaned a year before we acquired the business.
Our team has informed the previous owners of this situation and shared with them the details of the family.
Unfortunately, we cannot share the personal email of the previous owners due to GDPR regulations.
“Our customer service team at Wedding Dress Cleaning Scotland have given the family a dress in the same style by the same designer, but we appreciate that it doesn’t have the same feeling as the original.
We will also donate to a charity of the family’s choice.
