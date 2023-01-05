The new year brings a new location, a new look for Brook’s Nest Boutique

LEXINGTON Brook’s Nest Boutique has moved, as before, to Evenbrooke Marketplace in Lexington.

Owner Debbie Manual needed more space than her original 1,100 square foot location offered in Evenbrooke’s rear showroom to bring in more clothing and jewelry styles, as well as add a new menswear section in the new 1,800 square foot location in the front showroom. Her move also provides her with her own entrance from the street and frees her up to offer different business hours than Evenbrooke, Manuel said. Evenbrooke is a vintage market experience with over 100 vendor showcases with items ranging from antiques and home decor to furniture, handmade crafts and clothing boutiques.

“Customers were asking me to carry different things,” Manuel said Wednesday, the first day it opened in its new location next to HoneyBell’s general store. “We didn’t have enough space before.”

Brook’s Nest isn’t the only store inside Evenbrooke playing musical chairs with its retail spaces. The Posh Bee, a children’s clothing store, has moved to a larger area in the back showroom where Manuel used to have his Farm to Charm recycled furniture vendor booth. Manual moved Farm to Charm into a smaller vendor booth. Twelve vendors moved to Brook’s Nest’s former location in the rear showroom. Brad McCullough, owner of Evenbrooke Marketplace, said the moves helped him create a more open feel to the shopping area, particularly in the rear showroom.

“We were able to get a layout in the (back) showroom to be more user-friendly,” he said. “We had certain areas where you could have bottlenecks trying to get around.”

Manual’s husband, Shane, was still busy building three new dressing rooms for his new store on Wednesday, while she and her friend and employee, Holly Bowman, continued to release new clothes for customers.

“The storage room is full,” Manuel said. “That’ll be what we’ll do for the next few days is get back out there and run through the boxes to get things out.”

Some of the new clothing and jewelry brands customers can expect to see at Brooks Nest in the coming weeks include Simply Southern, Boho, Pur Vida and Sheila Fajl.

“We are also going to have a gift area and cards,” Manuel said.

Bowman added, “It’s going to be a unique shopping experience. People can walk in, buy a gift, buy a card, and they’re good to go.”

The customer should check Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and the store’s website daily, Manuel said, to see new merchandise hitting the sales floor.

“And we’ll do Facebook live at 7 p.m. on Friday,” Bowman said. “Sometimes we can do a live pop-up during the day.”

The new store hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday; 9am-8pm Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 9am-6pm Thursdays and Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Later, Manuel can add Sundays to his working days. She said she realizes it can be difficult for workers to get to the store, especially those with children who have families to feed and sports practices and games to attend during the week and the Saturday.

“This new location gives me flexibility with my schedules,” she said. “I have my own door so I can be open or closed when Evenbrooke isn’t.”

