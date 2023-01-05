ASOS predicts the top five fashion trends for Gen Z in 2023

ASOS Design experts have revealed their predictions on the top five trends in 2023 for 20-29 year olds.

According to ASOS Commercial Design and Visual Director, Vanessa Spence, Head of Menswear Design, Nick Eley, and Head of Womenswear Design, Melika Imoru, its target demographic this year will be inspired by icons Ariel, Barbie and Ken and noughties.

The list of trends and influences for this year includes:

Movie and music stars are set to be a major fashion influence in 2023. Avatar: The Way of Water and The Little Mermaid will likely whet the appetite for sheer, ethereal dresses and tops, while hot pink, a color seen on every catwalk in 2022 will feature once again, thanks to the upcoming release of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. olivia rodrigueone of the favorites of Generation Z, is set to release new music in 2023. Known for her love of grunge and 90s fashion, ASOS predicts that Shell will be one of the main sources of style inspiration for l next year, alongside Zendaya and Jenna Ortega, stars of the Netflix series Wednesday. ballet core should grow in popularity again, with pastel shades of gray, nudes, creams and white driving looks that feel feminine yet functional. ASOS expects sales of ballet flats, base layer jersey tops and sheer bias-cut briefs and skirts to increase. The presence of denim on the catwalks starts again with the resurgence of flagship brands of the 2000s such as Diesel. Double denim is a key look, referencing icons of the era like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. Traditional sneakers are back with sales taking off for the Adidas Samba and Gazelle styles. Vibrant colors are on the scene, but the rotations are between black, white and gum colors, as seen on Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Additionally, a survey commissioned by ASOS of 2,000 Britons aged 20-29 found they rated clothing and fashion as their top spending priority in 2023, citing it as important to their welfare.

Respondents said they were more likely to protect their fashion spending than other discretionary spending categories, such as going out with friends, streaming services, gym memberships, and sports or entertainment. dining out. More than two-thirds (69%) say they will spend as much or more on clothes and fashion in 2023 as they did in 2022 despite the cost of living crisis.

Nearly nine in ten (87%) respondents in their twenties consider themselves to be fashionistas, and more than two-thirds (68%) say their clothing choices are an important way to express themselves.

Vanessa Spence, Head of Business and Visual Design at ASOS, said: “Fashion remains an important part of life for most 20-somethings. What we wear has a huge impact on how we feel and it can help lift us up, feel more confident, optimistic and able to express who we are. 2023 will be a year dominated by trends in cinema, ballet and grunge. We can expect to see pure and ethereal styles, grunge and 90s fashion or ballet-inspired cuts on fashion-loving 20-somethings.