Harry claims William and Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi
The Duke of Sussex claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi and roared with laughter when they saw him in costume.
Harry, then 20, sparked widespread international outrage in 2005 when he was pictured on the front of The Sun wearing a swastika armband as a Nazi Afrika Korps soldier.
The media storm surrounding his choice of fancy dress for a Colonial and Indigenous party was a blow to his reputation and he described it in his Netflix documentary as possibly one of the biggest mistakes of my life.
Calls were made at the time for Harry, who was then third in line to the throne, to cancel his plans to join the army, and the Anti-Nazi League described his actions as extremely insensitive to the millions of people whose members family were massacred in the Nazi Holocaust.
In a statement following the incident, Harry said: I’m so sorry if I offended or embarrassed anyone. It was a bad costume choice and I apologize.
But US website Page Six reported on Thursday that in his explosive new memoir Spare, Harry places some of the blame on William and Kate.
He claims he called the couple to ask if they should choose a pilot’s uniform or a Nazi for the fancy dress party and William and Kate said the latter, and both squealed with laughter when he got home and the tried for them.
I phoned Willy and Kate, asked them what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said, Harry wrote, adding that when he got home and tried it on for them: They both screamed. Worse than the Willys leotard outfit! Much more ridiculous! Which, again, was the goal.
William went like a lion, wearing black leggings and hairy paws.
Royal author Robert Lacey revealed in his 2020 book Battle Of Brothers that William and Harry’s first serious rift developed after the Nazi costume scandal.
Lacey wrote that Harry chose his costume in collaboration with his older brother and that William laughed all the way back to Highgrove with the younger brother he was supposed to mentor.
Harry felt resentful and alienated and the response to the incident prompted him to reconsider his older brothers’ involvement and the pair’s different treatments.
In a 21st anniversary interview with the PA News Agency, Harry said of the Nazi costume fiasco: Looking back on it now, and then too, it was a very stupid thing to do and I learned my lesson, as simple as that really. .
I’m really sorry if I offended anyone. I would like to put it in the past now. What is done is done. I regret that.
He also spoke in 2005 of his closeness to William.
I mean, since our mother died, obviously we were close, but he’s the only person on this earth that I can really really, you know, we can talk about anything, he said.
Kensington Palace declined to comment.
