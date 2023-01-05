FASHION FUSION FUND!









Written by: UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR Like many other things, Indian attire has also been influenced by Westernization. A significant proportion of Indians now prefer western clothes over traditional outfits like sarees and dhotis, including jeans, pants, skirts, T-shirts, suits and shirts. However, a significant part of the population likes to wear only traditional Indian clothes. Curiously, over the past ten years, an amazing fusion of Indian and Western outfits has grown in popularity and is now referred to as “Indo-Western” or “Indo-Western fusion” clothing. Indo-Western fusion clothing is touted as “the in thing” in India and is generally popular with male, female and child buyers. These garments are becoming more common in Indian culture and are now preferred for formal and casual occasions as well as business attire. There are several designers who specialize in creating Indo-Western fusion clothing. As a result, the market is filled with various items of this garment. Indo-Western fusion clothing usually combines Indian designs with Western-style designs. Usually, ornate stoles are worn as an accessory to enhance the look of the Indo-Western fashion salwar ka-meez. Another type of fusion that is prevalent these days is the employment of region-specific Indian ethnic embroidered patterns, such as phulkari from Punjab and mirror from Rajasthan, on westernized patterned garments. There are other instances where more ornate embroidery techniques like Meenakari, Kundan, Resham and Zardozi are employed. In India right now, denim jackets and pants with embroidery and other Indian-style embellishments are all the rage. Both men and women like to wear the shorter form of the kurta, known as “Kurti”, which is usually worn with pants or denim pants. Bridal wear has gradually adapted to the Indo-Western fusion fashion trend. The Greek-style draping of sarees is becoming increasingly popular, and the design of saree blouses is becoming more westernized. Another example of Indo-Western fusion clothing becoming acceptable for a wedding dress is lehengas worn with halter tops. The accessories also contain this mixture of aspects of Indian and Western civilizations, in particular the jewellery. Traditional Indian jewelry is usually given a slight westernization so that it can be used with fusion clothing. Additionally, large dangling earrings, beads, and elaborate bracelets are popular with fusion clothing.

