Fashion
Saint Laurent presents the Takeaway Box bag in calfskin
Would you like a YSL version of Happy Meal? Saint Laurent has launched a whimsical “to-go bag” and, as the name suggests, it borrows its distinctive silhouette from iconic Chinese take-out containers.
Saint Laurent’s to-go bag mimics a true to-go carrier for your guilty culinary pleasures. Crafted in calf leather, the bag promises to add a playful touch to your selection of accessories. Also expect some flexibility in construction, such as silver-tone metal YSL initials, an interior patch pocket and suede lining.
Saint Laurent’s take-out box bag is covered with an embossed monogram
In addition, a YSL letter lock, named “To-go bag” decorates the bag. Covered with an embossed monogram, the shoulder bag is available in black and camel brown. Both versions of the bag are available for sale via Saint Laurent website for $1,890.
Anthony Vaccarello presented a magnificent sci-fi spectacle in the Aghfi desert for the Spring-Summer 2023 menswear collection. The collection broke down the boundaries between menswear and womenswear with an elegant gesture. The “to-go bag,” which resembles McDonald’s Happy Children’s Meal portable lunch box, was part of the collection. The bag is perfect for your keys and cash, but probably not leftover noodles.
Balenciaga, LV grabbed headlines with their whimsical designs
Not too long ago, Balenciaga’s “Trash Pouch” made headlines in 2022. Although Balenciaga is known for pushing the envelope with its bizarre fashion offerings, it’s worth noting that other houses Luxury fashion brands like Louis Vuitton also have their versions of whimsical offerings. ! For example, Louis Vuitton intrigued everyone with the “Paint Can” shoulder bag. LV debuted the quirky bag at the late Virgil Abloh’s posthumous Fall/Winter 2022 menswear show. In a fitting homage to Abloh, LV touts the bag as “roomy enough to hold two phones” – a necessity for a WhatsApp obsessive like Abloh.
It seems that the designers came to the same conclusion (that everything can be a bag). It is therefore no coincidence that their bags attract attention.
(All image credits: ysl.com)
