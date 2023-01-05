The most anticipated fashion collaborations of 2023





January 4, 2023

From the preview collection of Louis Vuitton and pop art artist Yayoi Kusama, to exclusive capsules presented at the latest fashion shows, here are the most stylish and anticipated international collaborations for 2023. Louis Vuitton X Yayoi Kusama Louis Vuitton X Yayoi Kusama – DR The French label, owned by the luxury group LVMH, has reunited with pop artist Yayoi Kusama, after a first collaboration ten years ago. For this second chapter, initially unveiled during the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 show, the Japanese artist painted her psychedelic polka dots – forming a hypnotic pattern – all over Louis Vuitton monograms, bags, shoes and even perfumes. In the Parisian gallery of dreams of the luxury brand, baptized “LV Dream”, the brand exhibits its reinvented trunks for this daring fashion collaboration that flirts with contemporary art. The pieces, available for pre-order in China and Japan since January 1, will go on sale worldwide on January 6 in all Louis Vuitton boutiques. Ganni X Ester Manas Ganni X Ester Manas – DR Forget the summer body! For her Spring-Summer 2023 collection presented last October at the Palais de Tokyo, Ester Manas unveiled looks worn by models of different sizes and announced a future partnership with Ganni, the Danish minimalist fashion brand. An obviously inclusive and democratic collab, like the philosophy claimed by the Franco-Belgian duo Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre. A white T-shirt with two hands joined to form a heart and several styles of shoes (mules, moccasins, sandals and studded clogs) signed by the Scandinavian label were unveiled in preview during the parade. The two brands then left some clues about their alliance on social networks. To be continued… Supreme X Balenciaga Supreme X Balenciaga – DR The American Tremaine Emory, artistic director of Supreme since last February, has teamed up with the luxury label Balenciaga to design an exclusive collection of ready-to-wear and shoes. Here again, the beginnings of this collaboration were unveiled on the catwalks during Paris Fashion Week on October 2, with a torn and flocked white T-shirt bearing the name of the house of the Spanish-born designer, thus mixing streetwear and high fashion. The capsule, scheduled for spring 2023, echoes a previous collaboration with Louis Vuitton in 2017, where Supreme tagged its name on bags, denim jackets and even skateboards. Longchamp X Fat Boy Longchamp X Fatboy – DR With their colorful collection of oversized inflatable poufs inspired by the “Le Pliage” canvas bag model, Longchamp and the furniture brand Fatboy are laying the foundations for “glamping”, a glamorous version of camping. These accessories, available in candy pink, apple green and carrot orange, can be taken on deck or to the beach and are made entirely of recycled polyester and upholstered in LWG (Leather Working Group) certified leather. The summer capsule will be available on the Longchamp e-shop from February 7. Masquepacio X Monoprix Maskspacio X Monoprix – DR The French chain Monoprix, created in 1932, has teamed up with the Spanish interior decoration company Masquespacio for a summer collection, with anise green and pastel pink accents, inspired by the pop universe of the 80s. plates through fruit bowls, this capsule brings together some fifty ready-to-wear pieces, tableware and home accessories with geometric prints. This capsule will go on sale on March 29, and Monoprix promises a colorful summer with another collaboration to be unveiled in May, designed with Lisa Gachet’s Make my Lemonade label.

