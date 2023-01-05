



Creative Director and Brand Consultant Doina Ciobanu was engaged for 4 years before planning her wedding at a vineyard in Moldova, located near the Ukrainian border. Although the enduring fashion fan had long considered a wedding on the Greek island of Hydra (where her marriage proposal took place), the pandemic and war in Ukraine changed her plans. The wedding was a tribute to Doina Ciobanu’s Moldovan roots Daniel is Australian and play the doina is Moldovan. The couple’s love for Paris and their university background in history ultimately inspired them to plan their wedding at the very last minute, when the groom’s parents were visiting Europe. “We held a very small, secret civil ceremony in my home country of Moldova in a winery right next to the border with Ukraine. Initially we wanted to do it somewhere else, but with everything that happened. passed this year, I felt very reconnected with my homeland.” Wine is deeply rooted in our culture and traditions, which is why getting married at a winery felt even closer to my roots. -Doina Ciobanu Doina Ciobanu spared herself the stress of lengthy preparations and brought her dream wedding to life at a vineyard in Moldova, a country where the celebration of food and wine is deeply rooted in the nation’s heritage. For the occasion, the No more plastic ambassador and Wolford Sustainability Brand Advisor chose to create her own wedding dress by wrapping herself in a silver silk fabric for which she had fallen in love. play the doina and DanielThe wedding took place in a dreamy setting of vineyards and was attended by their closest friends and family. They were lulled by the musical performances of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Moldova and its quartet. The bride said vogue on her special day in the pictures and words below. Translated by Nafiseh Solari Find out more on Vogue.fr: Julia Haghjoo wore Kaviar Gauche wedding dresses and a Chanel jacket for her dream wedding in Somerset, England 90s Wedding Dresses It’s effortless, it’s sexy, it’s 90s: Sienna Miller wore a sky blue velvet dress to be her sisters’ bridesmaid More Vogue on Youtube: The marriage of Doina Ciobanu and Daniel in a vineyard in Moldova:

