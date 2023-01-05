Fashion
Wheel of Fortune fans are ‘too distracted’ by Vanna Whites’ sultry leopard mini-dress to watch players compete in new game
VANNA White donned such a bold number for Wednesday’s Wheel of Fortune episode that some viewers couldn’t focus on the game.
The 65-year-old’s leopard print mini dress became the talk of Twitter where fans couldn’t help but post about her look.
The Wheel of Fortune episode was won by Marissa, who was unable to access “Powerful Jaguar” in the bonus round, but still won $29.8,000.
Speaking of which, Vanna wore an animal print dress that was hard to ignore.
The leopard print number cut across her upper thigh, showing more skin than usual.
She completed the look with black high heels and the dress had puff sleeves and black leather trim, flowing freely as she made her way to the puzzle board.
FANS OF FANS TO TWITTER
“I need Vanna’s dress!” a viewer gushed on Twitter.
“Vanna never wears the same dress twice on Wheel of Fortune so maybe she’ll give it to you,” another fan replied.
“Not one of Vanna’s prettiest dresses,” charged a third viewer.
“What is Sam Hill wearing Vanna tonight?” wrote a fourth downer as the outfit was clearly turning heads.
Most read in Entertainment
40 YEARS AND 7,500 DRESSES
Vanna and co-host Pat Sajaka are currently doing double duty, hosting not only their syndicated daily show, but also the primetime celebrity spin-off version.
It was during a break from taping a recent celebrity episode that Vanna answered questions from fans in the audience.
An audience member asked how much time she usually spent in the dressing room.
“No one ever asked me that! she exclaimed before revealing that she had worn over 7,500 different dresses over her many years on the show.
“Every fitting I do, which is usually once a week, or every two weeks, I have to try on at least 50 dresses,” she continued. “And I’ve been doing this for 40 years.
“I’m exhausted!” Vanna added.
Vanna also threw in a bonus fact: “I can’t keep the dresses,” she confessed. “But the shoes and the jewelry are mine.”
After her big reveal, celebrity contestant Kristen Schaal answered her own question.
“When you’re at home, do you wear a dress then?” the Bob’s Burgers star asked. “What do you like to wear around the house normally?” »
Vanna knew exactly how to answer that question: “Pajamas,” she sighed. “No makeup and put on bunny slippers.
Vanna has an intense workout schedule that she follows in order to fit the dresses that designers send her 40 years in a row.
In an interview withYahoo Lifethe TV personality acknowledged “I’m not a young spring chicken anymore,” but that “it is what it is!”
“I do my best. I eat pretty well. I exercise. I just try to stay healthy and be the best I can at my age.”
Vanna revealed that her favorite exercise is spinning, an activity she does regularly five days a week.
The star also does push-ups and sit-ups — and swears by sunscreen.
