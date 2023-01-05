Hailey Bieber shows off her underwear in a see-through mini dress as she joins hubby Justin for dinner

Hailey Bieber showed off her underwear in a semi-sheer mini dress as she joined hubby Justin for dinner in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

The model, 26, wowed in the racy all-black ensemble which she paired with a pair of knee-high leather boots.

Justin, 28, opted for a much more relaxed look as the couple left Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after celebrating their friend Lauren Perez’s birthday.

Hailey layered an oversized leather trench coat and carried a small baguette purse to complete her look.

She styled her hair in a sleek high bun and opted for a vibrant makeup palette, complete with subtle lip gloss.

Justin donned a hoodie with a pair of flame flame baggy basketball shorts and Nike sneakers.

It comes after Hailey took a luxury ski trip with husband Justin and pals Kylie and Kendall Jennerat over the weekend.

Among the images shared on Instagram, the model wore a backless dress with a thong design as she partied on New Years Eve as well as a beloved snap with Justin on the runways.

Hailey got all dressed up as she partied with the Jenner sisters to see at the start of the new year.

Wearing the figure-hugging number, the star beamed as she posed with her back to the camera in a sultry photo.

In another, Hailey wrapped her arms around Justin as she sat on his knees on the snowy mountain.

Hailey bundled up in a North Face jacket, beanie and ski pants for the slopes and looked like she was having the most fun on the New Years trip.