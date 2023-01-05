Hailey Bieber shows off her underwear in a see-through mini dress as she joins hubby Justin for dinner

Fashion
Hailey Bieber shows off her underwear in a sheer mini dress with knee-high leather boots as she joins hubby Justin for her pal’s birthday dinner
Hailey Bieber showed off her underwear in a semi-sheer mini dress as she joined hubby Justin for dinner in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
The model, 26, wowed in the racy all-black ensemble which she paired with a pair of knee-high leather boots.
Justin, 28, opted for a much more relaxed look as the couple left Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi after celebrating their friend Lauren Perez’s birthday.
Racy: Hailey Bieber, 28, showed off her underwear in a semi-sheer mini dress as she joined husband Justin for dinner in Santa Monica on Wednesday
Hailey layered an oversized leather trench coat and carried a small baguette purse to complete her look.
She styled her hair in a sleek high bun and opted for a vibrant makeup palette, complete with subtle lip gloss.
Justin donned a hoodie with a pair of flame flame baggy basketball shorts and Nike sneakers.
It comes after Hailey took a luxury ski trip with husband Justin and pals Kylie and Kendall Jennerat over the weekend.
Among the images shared on Instagram, the model wore a backless dress with a thong design as she partied on New Years Eve as well as a beloved snap with Justin on the runways.
Hailey got all dressed up as she partied with the Jenner sisters to see at the start of the new year.
Stylish: Hailey layered an oversized leather trench coat and carried a small baguette handbag to complete her look
Good year! It comes after Hailey headed for a luxury ski trip with hubby Justin and pals Kylie and Kendall Jenner over the weekend
Wearing the figure-hugging number, the star beamed as she posed with her back to the camera in a sultry photo.
In another, Hailey wrapped her arms around Justin as she sat on his knees on the snowy mountain.
Hailey bundled up in a North Face jacket, beanie and ski pants for the slopes and looked like she was having the most fun on the New Years trip.
Smitten: In one photo, Hailey wrapped her arms around her husband Justin as she sat on his knees on the snowy mountain
