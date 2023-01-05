Addison Rae slays in IG post in lime green bodycon dress





It might be winter, but Addison Raes’ latest Instagram post just turned up the heat and we’re so here for it. The TikToker dropped another obscene fire on IG despite the freezing temperatures outside she was on a total style streak. Addison knows how to rock what her mom gave her in seriously on-trend cuts like this faux fur coat over a “JAPAN” graphic tee (while vacationing in Japan with her boo Omer Fedi), the iconic Sex and the City trench worn over a satin braand this plunging, sheer red dress fit for the emoji dance queen. And of course, we can’t forget her winter bikinis that make us wish it was summer again. From Addy’s golden goddess thong bikini to the cut-out swimsuit top she wore while lounging on the beach, the social media star said “no summer, no problem” with her wardrobe. Addison Rae’s most recent look comes from Naoshima, a small island town in Japan known for its art museums. The dancer (who’s still friends with Kourtney Kardashian, if you’re wondering) gifted us some absolute bombshell photos as the cover for her New Years pic and we’re ~grateful~ she did. The TikToker posed against a glittering wall in a form-fitting, floor-touching dress in the prettiest shade of shimmering yellow-green, and the back of her dress featured a diamond-shaped cutout that was revealed as Addison lifted her eyes. arms to get *the* shot uh, so good. Another photo revealed the high-necked front of her long-sleeved dress which similarly fits the which Addison previously wore in a TikTok. The influencer tied her brunette locks into a simple bun with two small front locks to frame her face and captioned the post with several sun emojis (hey, sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words). The rest of the photo repository included another photo of the lime green dress, as well as images of art exhibits, the ocean, sunrises, sunsets and a single hilarious video of Addison hugging a tree trunk like a koala. There’s no denying that the Addisons dress is Well Well. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite similar pieces so you can channel her look. Buy Addison Rae’s Dress Dupes of Addison Rae NBD Midori Mini Dress Now 40% off Rocorose turtleneck knit sweater dress Now 24% off Reformation Mallorie knit dress Cider Plain Knit Mock Neck Midi Dress Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress Now 23% off Hannah is the associate fashion and e-commerce editor at Seventeen and covers everything related to style, shopping, culture and entertainment. Hannah has spent thousands of hours analyzing TikTok style trends, reviewing celebrity fashions, and reading vintage fashion magazines. Seventeen taught her how to dress when she was younger, and she now spends her working hours passing that skill on. On the weekends, you can find her buying books and drinking decaffeinated lattes. Follow Hannah on social media at @hannahohx.

