Are pub and bar dress codes still relevant in 2023?

No tank tops, flip flops, ripped jeans and high visibility work clothes Have you ever been refused entry to a pub or club because of your dress, your shoes or your hairstyle?

In Western Australia, patrons flouting the dress code in licensed premises have made controversial headlines over the years.

In 2011, a the nightclub displayed a sign that read: “no metrosexual attire”refusing entry to customers wearing skinny jeans, low-cut t-shirts, shirts with numbers on them, pointy white shoes and visible neck chains.

Earlier this year, a young man was refused entry to a Perth hotel for sporting an “awesome” 80s classic mullet.

Hospitality worker Andrew Verne was surprised a few months ago when he arrived at a Perth bar just after 6pm when the evening dress code had come into effect.

“It was a warm, sunny Sunday night, we were from another place, and we were wearing nice dressy shorts,” he says.

“There were also people inside the venue who were already wearing shorts, but they had a ‘casual chic’ policy from six o’clock.

“Ladies in the line were allowed in with shorts on. It’s 2022, what’s the difference?”

Across Australia, dress codes have long been accepted and enforced in licensed premises in the hope that they “set the tone” and reflect the theme and atmosphere of a venue.

According to Western Australia liquor license policy, dress standards must “reflect the expectations of the local community”.

The policy states: “The standards of dress that would be expected in the public bar of a remote country tavern may be very different from those of a lounge bar in a five-star hotel in Perth.”

A venue licensee is required to post signs stating its standards of dress and may refuse entry to a person if they are not dressed to those standards.

Enforcing dress standards is not an “exact science”

Lawyer Jessica Patterson worked in hospitality, liquor licensing and events in Western Australia for 25 years, and says dress standards were subject to interpretation.

“[Dress codes]are not an exact science. There will always be discretion and there will always be slight differences from one human being to another,” she says.

“What is reasonable [dress]will always have to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

“Licensees often provide their staff with specific examples of types of clothing that may not be acceptable. A recent example I have seen is heavy gold chains.”

Ms Patterson says most hospitality venues were generally good at keeping up with rapidly changing fashion trends.

“Once in a while, of course, there will be an unhappy customer, but I don’t get many reports of actual problems with my customers’ dress codes.”

Do dress codes belong to another era?

Andrew, who was turned away for his shorts, says the idea of ​​a dress code dates back to another era.

“I think it all stems from the fact that the men had to wear suits, ties and long pants, and the women wore dresses.”

ABC Radio Perth listeners have also had the experience of being refused entry:

“My parents and I were not allowed into a rooftop bar in town because we were wearing Birkenstocks. I tried to explain to security that they are actually very expensive, but he didn’t have a bar.” Laura.

“My husband was refused entry once because his shoes were ‘too dressy’.” Lindsay.

“My ex wasn’t allowed into a jazz bar because he was wearing shorts and slip-on shoes.” Erin.

“Some time ago I went to a bar in Karratha in a nice tank top and denim shorts and was told they wouldn’t serve me because I had a tank top on, even though there was had women in the bar wearing tank tops.” Steve.

“My best friend wasn’t allowed into a bar because she was dressed like a giant Christmas tree.” Hannah.

Ms Patterson says business proposals often included a dress style or theme as part of applying for a liquor license in the first place.

Crown Resorts locations, for example, have a “smart casual” dress code that deems any camouflage clothing, Ugg boots, Crocs, flip flops, activewear, or men’s singlets or tank tops as “unacceptable.”

Jeans are allowed, but those with holes or tears are prohibited. Football shirts, however, are acceptable at the casino as they have sleeves.

A spokesperson for Crown Resorts said the dress code was similar to most “upscale” restaurants.

These radio listeners were supportive of dress standards:

“There must be dress standards, we’re not Neanderthals. Yeah, okay, maybe not suits and dresses, but definitely not undershirts and stubbys either. You can look beautiful all being comfortable.” Andrew.

“I agree that you have to make an effort when you go out to the pub. I always wear brown boots with black trousers.” Anonymous.

What is the community standard?

WA Equal Opportunities Commissioner Dr John Byrne said the commission had received complaints of sex discrimination over dress requirements in the past.

The best-known case dates back to 1998, when a male customer complained that he had been barred from a pub for having “exposed arms” when women were not.

“[The case]was rejected by the Equal Opportunities Tribunal because Community standards allowed women to be admitted in dress exposing their arms, but not men,” he says.

Dr Byrne says that if a complainant could prove that community standards of dress had changed since venue standards of dress were first enforced, then it could be concluded that a venue’s conduct was unlawful under of the Liquor Control Act.

Anything but barefoot

Understanding of “community standards” varies from site to site.

Tom Fisher, brand ambassador for Clancy’s Fish Pubs in Perth, said ‘no bare feet was basically the strictest dress code they enforced’.

“We like to think of our sites as your second living room. It’s up to the punter how they want to dress,” he says.

“We have a place on the beach, if we don’t let people in [wearing] towels and flip flops would be madness. In fact, we have a sign out front that says “sandy feet and flip flops are welcome”.

“It’s entirely place to place. You can’t paint all the pubs with the same brush, each has its own direction and brand.

“You want your customers to feel comfortable, whether they’re dressed up or dressed down.

“In my opinion, firing people is never a good thing.”