Connect with us

Fashion

Are pub and bar dress codes still relevant in 2023?

 


No tank tops, flip flops, ripped jeans and high visibility work clothes Have you ever been refused entry to a pub or club because of your dress, your shoes or your hairstyle?

In Western Australia, patrons flouting the dress code in licensed premises have made controversial headlines over the years.

In 2011, a the nightclub displayed a sign that read: “no metrosexual attire”refusing entry to customers wearing skinny jeans, low-cut t-shirts, shirts with numbers on them, pointy white shoes and visible neck chains.

Earlier this year, a young man was refused entry to a Perth hotel for sporting an “awesome” 80s classic mullet.

Hospitality worker Andrew Verne was surprised a few months ago when he arrived at a Perth bar just after 6pm when the evening dress code had come into effect.

“It was a warm, sunny Sunday night, we were from another place, and we were wearing nice dressy shorts,” he says.

“There were also people inside the venue who were already wearing shorts, but they had a ‘casual chic’ policy from six o’clock.

“Ladies in the line were allowed in with shorts on. It’s 2022, what’s the difference?”

The Friday shift often ends with a trip to the pub, but what if there’s a strict dress code?(ABC: Bridget Murphy)

Across Australia, dress codes have long been accepted and enforced in licensed premises in the hope that they “set the tone” and reflect the theme and atmosphere of a venue.

According to Western Australia liquor license policy, dress standards must “reflect the expectations of the local community”.

The policy states: “The standards of dress that would be expected in the public bar of a remote country tavern may be very different from those of a lounge bar in a five-star hotel in Perth.”

A venue licensee is required to post signs stating its standards of dress and may refuse entry to a person if they are not dressed to those standards.

Designer crocs can cost up to $800 and are considered high fashion, but are not acceptable footwear in some bars.(Daily ABC: The Luke Tribe)

Enforcing dress standards is not an “exact science”

Lawyer Jessica Patterson worked in hospitality, liquor licensing and events in Western Australia for 25 years, and says dress standards were subject to interpretation.

“[Dress codes]are not an exact science. There will always be discretion and there will always be slight differences from one human being to another,” she says.

“What is reasonable [dress]will always have to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

“Licensees often provide their staff with specific examples of types of clothing that may not be acceptable. A recent example I have seen is heavy gold chains.”

Post, update

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.abc.net.au/everyday/are-pub-and-dress-codes-still-relevantbar/101794554

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: