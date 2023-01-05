Fashion
Dress donations sought for proms
Volunteers looking to ensure an elegant prom night for local students are asking the community for clothing donations.
Jennifer Carter, who has spent nearly a decade collecting and distributing dress and dress donations throughout Aquidneck Island, said there was a need for more clothing this year.
So far we’ve only had a few people come forward, she said.
Donations will be made to the community at Newport Elks Lodge on Wednesday, January 11 and Thursday, February 16, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants can try on and receive a free dress or prom dress, as well as jewelry and accessories.
The only rule for clothing donations is that clothing must be clean, free of stains, tears or holes and made within the last five years.
The goal is not only to help local high school students, but also to provide dresses for the upcoming Night to Shine, a prom for anyone over the age of 14 with a disability. The event is part of an international effort spearheaded by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow to host a formal dance for people with disabilities around the world. The local event, hosted by Ocean-Pointe Church in Middletown, is the only one to take place in Rhode Island this year and is scheduled for Friday, February 10.
You couldn’t ask for better attendees, said Dianne Sheehan, a church member who has helped Night to Shine since 2018. They bring so much joy. There is no right or anger. It’s really just a night of happiness and love all around.
Night to Shine attendees can be matched with volunteer friends who have passed a background check, and respite spaces and low-sensitivity rooms are available during the event. Individual medical conditions are also taken into account by volunteer staff and an on-site medical response is provided.
Night to Shine will feature a DJ, red carpet runway, karaoke, shoe shiners, hair and makeup touch-ups, photo booth, limo for photo shoots and professional photography. The dinner is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and guests will receive a tiara, gift bag and flowers.
But the most important aspect of the night is the boogeying, Sheehan said.
People are just dancing up a storm, she said. We need to make sure all volunteers stay hydrated. It’s a well-oiled machine that requires a lot of volunteers putting in a lot of hours, but that translates into a very special night for a lot of people, so it’s more than worth it.
Carter, a professional photographer who shoots local balls, started collecting donations about eight years ago after noticing some students were wearing two-decade-old dresses. Since then, she has become the reference person for donations.
Teachers and others in the community will contact me if they know of anyone who needs a dress, she said. That’s actually how we give dresses to a lot of kids. I coordinate with many local businesses and organizations to arrange individual drop offs and pickups.
While the January 11 dress giveaway is Night to Shine focused, those attending proms in the spring can still receive a free dress during the event. Sheehan said many don’t know what to expect and are stunned when they see the selections.
They really get into it; it’s quite an experience, she says. Some girls and women will try on a bunch of different outfits and looks until they find something perfect. The volunteers are sweating, but we see lots of smiling faces as people leave.
A clothing donation drop-off is scheduled for Jan. 8 after the 10:30 a.m. service at OceanPointe Church. Those interested in donating or in need of a dress should contact Carter at 401-837-0554 or Sheehan at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
