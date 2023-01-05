Fashion
Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Bump In A Sparkly Lavender Dress In New York… After Hiding She’s Having A Daughter
Emmy-winning Keke Palmer was the beaming mom-to-be when she arrived at the Whitby Hotel in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old-to-be showcased her burgeoning baby bump in a shimmering lavender halter dress, silver heels and a khaki trench coat selected by styling duo Wayman and Micah.
Hairstylist Ann Jones twisted Keke (née Lauren Keyana) long hair extensions.
Shiny and showing! Emmy-winning Keke Palmer was simply the beaming mom-to-be when she arrived at the Whitby Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday
Makeup artist Sheika Daley brought out Palmer’s natural beauty so she could look her best on press day.
On Tuesday, the Illinois-born triple threat dad-to-be Darius Daulton shared an ultrasound of their precious fetus.
The Philadelphia-born fitness trainer – who turns 29 on January 21 – captioned his instagram slideshow: “Until 2022, thank you for giving me a family.”
Keke and Darius – who met at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Memorial Day party last year – have just returned from a lavish babymoon in a tropical destination on a private jet.
Baby on Board! The 29-year-old-to-be showcased her burgeoning baby bump in a shimmering lavender halterneck dress, silver heels and a khaki trench coat selected by styling duo Wayman and Micah
Long hair, don’t worry! Hairstylist Ann Jones twisted Keke (née Lauren Keyana) long hair extensions
Hi Mom! Makeup artist Sheika Daley brought out Palmer’s natural beauty so she could look her best for press day
Raclette! On Tuesday, Illinois-born triple threat dad-to-be Darius Daulton shared an ultrasound of their precious fetus
Blessings: Keke and Darius – who met at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Memorial Day party last year – have just returned from a lavish babymoon in a tropical destination in a private jet
“I’m going to be a mom!” The Nope actress first revealed she was pregnant with her first child while hosting NBC sketch show Saturday Night Live on December 3
In 2021, The Jasmine brand reported that Daulton’s (last name Jackson) ex-girlfriend, Taylor Marie Sandova, claimed he pressured her into having an abortion three weeks before she started dating Palmer.
In a since-deleted TikTok post, Taylor wrote: “When he gets you pregnant, urges you to have an abortion and 3 weeks later he’s boo with Keke Palmer [tea emoji].’
The Nope actress first revealed she was pregnant with her first child while hosting the NBC sketch show Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3.
On Tuesday, Keke – who has 21.6 million social media followers – tweeted: “It kills me when guys are disappointed to have a girl like they weren’t the reason for that genetic result lmao .” Plus baby girls are a blessing’
“So it’s a girl?” At that, Palmer fans were absolutely convinced she was hinting she was having a daughter, and the funny memes followed.
On Tuesday, Keke – who has 21.6 million social media followers – tweeted: 'It kills me when guys are disappointed to have a girl, as if they were not the reason for this genetic result lmao. Besides, baby girls are a blessing.
At that, Palmer fans were absolutely convinced that she was hinting that she was having a daughter, and the funny memes followed.
That same day, the Lightyear actress shared snaps of her babymoon and posted about her new theme being “rest” because she normally has a busy schedule to herself “even on vacation.”
‘Good year!’ On the same day, the Lightyear actress shared snaps from her babymoon and posted on her new theme ‘rest’ as she normally has a busy schedule to herself ‘even on vacation’.
‘Enjoy the peace while you can!’ Keke’s post received supportive comments from her child’s future aunts – Iman, Naomi Campbell, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Ashanti, Sherri Shepherd, Normani, Niecy Nash, Tamera Mowery and Holly Robinson Peete
Keke’s post received supportive comments from her child’s future aunts – Iman, Naomi Campbell, Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Ashanti, Sherri Shepherd, Normani, Niecy Nash, Tamera Mowery and Holly Robinson Peete.
Palmer will next reprise her voiceover role as 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins on the Feb. 1 episode of the Disney+ animated sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’s second season.
The KeyTV Network founder has two films coming up — Sister Act 3: Kicking the Habit for Disney+ and Aziz Ansari’s feature debut Being Mortal, which may never be released.
Next month! Palmer will next reprise her voiceover role as 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins on the Feb. 1 episode of the Disney+ animated sitcom The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’s second season.
