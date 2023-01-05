William and Kate ‘screamed with laughter’ at Harry’s Nazi disguise

According to Page Six, Will and Kate approved of Harry’s Nazi outfit (Photo: Getty/PA)” /> According to Page Six, Will and Kate approved of Harry’s Nazi outfit (Picture: Getty/PA)

Prince Harry blamed his brother Prince William and his wife Kate for the notorious Nazi uniform he wore to a costume party in 2005.

The Duke of Sussex says in his new memoir that they both roared with laughter at the outfit which sparked huge outrage.

Harry claims in his new book due out next week that he was considering either the Nazi uniform or a pilot’s outfit for an Aboriginal and settlement themed event.

According to on page six, Harry wrote that he called Kate and Will for their opinion and said: I phoned Willy and Kate, asked them what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,

They both screamed. Worse than the Willys leotard outfit! Much more ridiculous! Which, again, was the goal.

The outfit became a huge scandal when Harry, then 20, was photographed wearing the Nazi insignia.

Harry’s memoir is due to be published in full next week (Picture: AP)



Harry made a number of other claims about his relationship with his brother in the new book (Picture: AP)



Harry claimed William and Kate giggled at the idea of ​​the outfit (Picture: Getty)

FOLLOWING : Lorraine hits out at the Prince Harry and William soap opera and compares the fight to the famous Bridget Jones scene



MORE: Susanna Reid winces over details of Prince Harry and Prince Williams altercation: It’s so painful



MORE: Meghan and Harry’s Netflix show exploits Nelson Mandela, granddaughter says



The story made almost every national headline after an image of Harry, then 20, in uniform featured on The Sun.

The Duke of Sussex wore Nazi uniform at a party hosted by Olympic rider Richard Meade.

The theme of the event to mark the birthday of Mr Meades’ son, Harry, was Indigenous and Colonial.

Harry wore the desert uniform of General Erwin Rommels Afrika Korps.

Earlier in the evening, he had worn a military-style jacket with a German flag on the arm.

Harry had arrived with his older brother Prince William, who was reportedly dressed in a tight black leotard with a leopard skin pattern and matching leopard skin tail and legs.

A guest then told the Daily Mail: If that was her idea of ​​a joke, then she went down like a lead balloon.

No more news



Harry issued a creeping apology shortly after the image was posted.

He said: I’m really sorry if I offended or embarrassed anyone. It was a bad costume choice and I apologize.

An interview with Prince Harry is set to be published on ITV on Sunday evening (Picture: ITV)



The claims come just weeks after the release of the Meghan and Harry Netflix documentary series (Picture: Netflix)

FOLLOWING : Prince Harry claims Prince William physically attacked him over his marriage to Meghan



Harry previously addressed the incident in his new Netflix series that dressing up as a Nazi was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

The Duke of Sussex expressed his contrition for his 2005 gaffe, speaking on the third episode of his new Netflix show with wife Meghan Markles.

Harry expressed his regret and said all I wanted was to make things right.

He said he met with the chief rabbi and also spoke to a Holocaust survivor as part of efforts to repair the damage caused by the gaffe.

No more news



At the time, the chief rabbi was Jonathan Sacks, who died in 2020.

The Duke of Sussex said: It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life.

I was so ashamed afterwards.

All I wanted was to fix things. I sat down and talked to the Chief Rabbi of London, which had a profound impact on me.

I went to Berlin and spoke to a holocaust survivor.

I could have gone on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over again in my life, but I learned from it.

Buckingham Palace has been approached for comment.

Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected]

For more stories like this, check out our news page.