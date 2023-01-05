5 stylish jewelry men must have for this winter wedding season | fashion trends





Long gone are the days when jewelry was exclusively for women. Modern men’s jewelry has become extremely popular. By choosing on-trend jewelry, Gen Zers and Millennials aspire to convey their personal sense of style. Today, trendy men’s jewelry is a fashion statement. This makes you stand out from the rest of the crowd. This year, a new wave of accessorizing has breathed new life into menswear in an otherwise austere world of style. The resurgence of fine jewelry is a great opportunity for men to get noticed and add seriousness to their styles. (Also read: Fashion tips for men to style jewelry ) In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vipin Sharma, Chief Merchandising Officer, BlueStone, shared some trendy jewelry trends for men to follow this wedding season. 1. Wrist walk The bracelet is an innovative introduction to the modern male wardrobe. Chunky chain links, sleek steel or earthy cord and the latest adjustable styles have made the wrist a ramp for fashion sensibilities. Vibrant expression of personality and unique style, the bracelets are available in various materials such as stainless steel and gold and adorned with precious stones. 2. Handcuff Season Although a type of bracelet, cuff bracelets for men deserve a separate mention. These strong, clunky bracelets add refined volume to your sartorial splendor. Cast in precious metals and adorned with art such as engravings, enamel and even diamonds, these subtle statements have captured elegant hearts. 3. A piece of signet ring Historically, the signet ring is a descendant of family seals. It used to be a symbol of belonging to a brotherhood or a family, but the trend emerging this year is related to a sense of formal style. The past year has seen new interpretations of what formal wear looks like, and much of the story has been made up of fine jewelry pieces like signet rings. Minimal interpretations of signet rings, without seals or patterns, in various precious metals, are very popular with men. 4. Look at it Fine watchmaking jewelry exists at the intersection of technology and style, both ubiquitous in contemporary lifestyles. Since all smartwatches look relatively alike, these innovative yet understated pieces help show off their individuality and double as a great gift option this season. Their popularity has also been driven by the versatility of these stylish little creations, helping to express their many moods and moments. 5. Earring style Earrings have always been a great way to add a touch of individuality to one’s outfit. The spectrum of styles available to men has also expanded to stronger, more colorful options that suit a variety of tastes. The more adventurous flaunted a combination of studs, cuddles and even simple pendants on their multiple piercings. Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

