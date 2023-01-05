Changing the politics of beauty

When Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, got off the train last September for her vacation in Tehran, she wore a loose black chiffon scarf with five strands of hair showing. The hair was a statement of the five strands symbolizing a bold challenge by the regime, en route to a total removal of the headscarf. She chose dark red gloss to cover her lips, a decision that seemed to foreshadow the bloodshed that followed. Within minutes, she was pulled aside by the Guidance Patrol, the morality police of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and beaten inches from her life. Accused of immoral dress and appearance, she died in custody shortly afterwards.

For months, the world has watched Aminis’ death spark a wave of resistance in the streets of Iran, with protesters communicating their politics through fashion and, in many cases, being punished for it. Hundreds died in ongoing protests related to headscarf laws and dress codes. But as protests escalated last month, news emerged that government officials were considering change the law .

Aminis’ story is not unique. It’s not new either. For decades, fashion, style and makeup choices have been dictated by the country’s strict laws. The Islamist regime that came to power during the 1979 Iranian revolution exercises its authority by regulating public dress and appearance, enforcing austerity through dress. Women should be dressed in loose, preferably black, fabrics that cover them from head to toe. No hair or ear should appear; the scarf should be so tight that only the oval part of the face is visible. No make-up or eye-catching accessories are allowed.

Protesters challenge these laws in multiple ways; more recently, by cutting their hair in solidarity with their Iranian compatriots. (Eye-catching hairstyles for men or hair sticking out of headscarves for women could be grounds for arrest and public flogging.) Every clothing choice can become a battleground for politics. Every display of attire is a possibly punishable offence.

Navigating the Changing Politics of Beauty

There is a long history of fashion intertwined with power and rule in Iran, dating back to the Qajar dynasty , who ruled Iran from 1789 to 1925. In the 19th century, paintings depicting male and female beauty were remarkably similar, with oval faces and kohl-lined moon-shaped eyes, thick eyebrows meeting in the middle and hair framing the face. The men appeared beardless, sometimes with mustachioed women as well. Beauty was explored through the face, body, and choice of outerwear, which in the 19th century included loose harem pants and tunics for both men and women. Both genders embraced the same styles, playing with gender on both sides, whose politics were understood and explored through ideals of beauty. Dynasty supporters chose a similar aesthetic and expressed their politics with their style choices.

Each successive ruling party in Iran has changed mode to align with its political views. And as each leader came to power articulating their style, so did a subculture that spoke to those in power through oppositional merchandise.

For example, when the Pahlavi family re-emerged as monarchs in the 1960s and 1970s, they signaled their alignment with the West by favoring Western tendencies. Members of the royal family and their supporters wore haute couture, fresh from the catwalks in Paris and Milan, as they walked the streets of urban centers across the country. Yves Saint Laurent was pleasantly surprised to see his miniskirt designs presented in Iran before they were adopted in the United States. Imported western chic was the motto of the royalists. Hair and makeup for men and women followed.

But an emerging class of dissidents saw these choices as evidence of a corrupt regime, corroding a country’s moral order by becoming drunk , or too fascinated by the West. Long legs sticking out of tweed miniskirts or short caftans were considered unacceptable. So were the eye-catching painted designs of blue and green eyeshadow that highlighted their faces.

To express their resistance, Islamists encourage women to wear the chador, a black coat that covers their body. Men were told to cover their faces with beards. And Oxford shirts that featured ties were criticized as being too Western. Instead, rounded collars and heavy linen dresses in soft colors were seen as symbols of Islamist resistance.

When the Islamists were victorious in ousting the Shah, they ran on a platform of reconquering Iran for the Iranians, and their platform would be carried out by regulating modesty and dress. In the early 1980s, as Ayatollah Khomeini inaugurated an Islamist regime in power, the hijab became the compulsory dress code for women.



Decoding protest outfits

Today, the Iranian people are once again using their style to express themselves. To applaud a regime with which they had been at odds for four decades, fashion has been their means of communication with each other and with the brutal Islamists in power.

It all started in the late 1980s with the scarf receding a millimeter at a time, earning the movement the nickname Millimeter revolution . The more strands of hair pulled forward, the more revolutionary the individual. If the hair was dyed, even bolder. And haute couture was reserved for indoor parties, raves or underground concerts. The women came inside and quickly threw off their black shrouds, revealing shimmering nightgowns or even high fashion.

Slowly, in the late 1990s, brightly colored scarves and tight-fitting coats replaced the black chador. Bodies were still covered, technically, but Islamic outerwear came into fashion. The women played with the colors white or red was revolutionary. They were playing with shape, the more structured or skin-tight the aforementioned coat was, the more fervent the resistance. Red lipstick and heavily made-up eyes have become de rigueur.

In the summer of 2004, thousands of women organized en masse appearing on the streets of Tehran in open-toed shoes with red shoe polish on their hands and toes. They felt that the punishment allegedly hands soaked in cockroaches and feet covered in insects could not be carried out on thousands of women at once. If they all appeared on the same day, there weren’t enough cockroaches in all of Iran to arrest more than a hundred women at once. They were right. The first dozen met this fate. But the regime was outnumbered and, it seems, outnumbered. After July 2004, open-toed shoes were deemed legal.

To look forward

Fashion in Iran is not just about looking beautiful. Because the simple act of removing a scarf could earn a woman a mortal beating, as Amini showed us, it is indeed a revolutionary act. The more eye-catching the appearance, the more women and male resistance allies communicate their irreverence to the regime. The by-product is a gradual reduction in diet power through styling and right now it seems to be working. Take, for example, the abolition of morality police and potential changes to compulsory hijab law. It may be a small step, but it is something. One cannot help but feel that a giant leap is needed and long overdue.